105°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Administration scrapping some rules on thriftier light bulbs

The Associated Press
September 4, 2019 - 3:02 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is scrapping some rules to make light bulbs more energy efficient, calling the upgrades too costly for consumers.

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that the expected saving from the more efficient bulbs “is not worth it.”

The Energy Department’s move is a reversal in a years-long push to switch Americans to bulbs that use less electricity.

Environmental groups and Democratic lawmakers say the administration’s latest regulation-cutting action is a mistake as the country tries to cut fossil-fuel use.

An Energy Department statement says scrapping the efficiency upgrade gives the choice of lighting back to consumers.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this March 6, 2019, file photo, former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock, R-Ill., speaks to repo ...
Corruption charges dismissed against ex-Rep. Aaron Schock
The Associated Press

The Illinois Republican resigned in 2015 amid scrutiny of his spending, including decorating his office in the style of the “Downton Abbey” TV series.

In a July 30, 2019, file photo, a woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing. Chinese tech ...
Huawei claims US making cyberattacks, coercing employees
By Joe McDonald The Associated Press

Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei accused U.S. authorities on Wednesday of attempting to break into its information systems and of trying to coerce its employees to gather information on the company.

FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2019 file photo, children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Tempo ...
Separated migrant children suffered trauma, says US watchdog
By Colleen Long, Martha Mendoza and Garance Burke The Associated Press

Migrant children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border last year suffered post-traumatic stress and other serious mental health problems, according to a government watchdog report Wednesday.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a campaign event, M ...
5 Democrats propose spending trillions fighting climate change
By Juana Summers and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

Five Democratic presidential candidates in the span of 24 hours have released sweeping plans to address climate change, ahead of a series of town halls devoted to the issue.