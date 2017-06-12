AG Sessions wants public to ‘hear truth’ in Senate Intelligence meeting

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face questions about the firing of FBI Director James Comey and undeclared meetings with Russian officials at a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking member of President Trump's Cabinet to testify in the affair. (Reuters/Inform)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on March 27, 2017. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in a public hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, the committee chairman said in a statement.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said Sessions requested the open setting because “he believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him.”

Sessions’ interactions with Russian officials during President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign have come under scrutiny by the committee and federal investigators.