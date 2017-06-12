ad-fullscreen
Politics and Government

AG Sessions wants public to ‘hear truth’ in Senate Intelligence meeting

Reuters
June 12, 2017 - 8:45 am
 

WASHINGTON — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in a public hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, the committee chairman said in a statement.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said Sessions requested the open setting because “he believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him.”

Sessions’ interactions with Russian officials during President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign have come under scrutiny by the committee and federal investigators.

TOP NEWS
