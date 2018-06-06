Aide to EPA chief Scott Pruitt resigns

WASHINGTON — A senior aide wrapped up in the ethics investigations of Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt has abruptly resigned.
Pruitt announced the departure of aide Millan Hupp in a statement Wednesday.
News of Hupp’s resignation comes two days after Democratic lawmakers made public her testimony to a House oversight panel.
Hupp told lawmakers that Pruitt had her conduct numerous personal errands, including inquiring about buying a used mattress.
Pruitt is the target of a series of federal ethics investigations.
Chick-fil-A
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is laughing at questions about whether he tried to use his position to get a Chick-fil-A franchise for his wife.
Pruitt spoke Wednesday to a correspondent for Nexstar Media Group. They were his first comments since it was reported that he used a top aide to inquire about a “business opportunity” with the fast-food company. The reporter posted the video on Twitter.
Ethics rules prohibit officials from using their office for private gain.
In the video, Pruitt says, “We love Chick-fil-A as a franchise of faith.” He adds that the country needs more Chick-fil-As and laughs.
I asked Scott Pruitt a quick question about the reports he tried to help his wife become a Chick-fil-A franchisee.
"With great change comes, I think, opposition…I love, she loves [Chick-fil-A]" pic.twitter.com/gND2tdMq1e
— Jessica Smith (@JessicaASmith8) June 6, 2018
He did not comment directly on whether he was seeking a franchise for his wife.
The EPA chief is the subject of several investigations into alleged ethical lapses.