Politics and Government

Al Franken announces date of retirement

Reuters
December 20, 2017 - 1:08 pm
 

WASHINGTON — U.S. Democratic Senator Al Franken, who announced his plans to resign earlier this month in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct allegations, will retire on Jan. 2, a spokesperson for the senator said on Wednesday.

The 66-year-old former comedian from Minnesota had been seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party but he had faced growing calls from fellow Senate Democrats to step down as allegations against him mounted. (Reporting by Richard Cowawn; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)

