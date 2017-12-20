Al Franken announces date of retirement

U.S. Democratic Senator Al Franken, who announced his plans to resign earlier this month in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct allegations, will retire on Jan. 2, a spokesperson for the senator said on Wednesday.

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn. (Paul Sancya/AP, File)

The 66-year-old former comedian from Minnesota had been seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party but he had faced growing calls from fellow Senate Democrats to step down as allegations against him mounted. (Reporting by Richard Cowawn; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)