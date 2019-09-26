81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Al Franken to make return on weekly SiriusXM radio show

By David Bauder The Associated Press
September 25, 2019 - 9:10 pm
 

NEW YORK — Al Franken, who resigned his U.S. Senate seat in 2017 amid sexual misconduct charges, will re-emerge into the public sphere on Saturday when he starts a new weekly radio show on the SiriusXM satellite service.

The Minnesota Democrat is perhaps the most prominent public figure felled by the #MeToo movement to step back into public life. He said he has no plans to return to politics, but as an author, former “Air America” radio host and “Saturday Night Live” writer and comedian, he’s returning to a realm he inhabited before becoming a senator.

“I miss the Senate a lot but I’m not there so I want to be a voice,” he said in an interview. Of the public’s acceptance, he said “a lot of that will depend on me and whether folks think what I’m saying is important and fun at the same time.”

The one-hour interview show with figures from politics, entertainment and other fields will air Saturdays at 10 a.m. ET on the Sirius Progress channel, with replays available on demand. Comic Chris Rock will be the first guest, with former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and comic Patton Oswalt lined up for future shows.

Franken said he’s been talking for a few months with Sirius about the show, the conversations an outgrowth of a podcast he’s been hosting.

He said there’s a lot of public issues he wants to talk about, particularly with the 2020 election looming, mentioning health care and education specifically.

“When Harry’s (Reid) on, I’ll be the funny one,” he said. “When Rock is on, I’ll be the one who served in the Senate.”

Franken’s support among fellow Senate Democrats crumbled quickly in 2017 after conservative radio host Leeann Tweeden and several other women accused him of unwanted kissing or touching. A photo that showed him with his hands appearing to reach for the breasts of Tweeden as she slept while returning from a USO tour — an apparent joke badly gone awry — mobilized public opinion against him.

An investigation by The New Yorker magazine published this summer called some of the charges against him into question. In the piece, seven current or former senators who had demanded his resignation now said they regretted doing so. An eighth, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, said so after the article was published. But New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, widely seen as the leader of the movement to remove Franken, has expressed no such regrets.

“I was very gratified that eight of my colleagues have apologized and done so publicly and expressed regret for not giving me due process,” he said. “It’s pretty rare that you get one senator admitting that he or she had done something wrong. I think the American people believe in due process as well.”

He said he doesn’t plan further discussion on his show about what happened to him and, if anyone is interested, he’ll point them in the direction of the New Yorker piece. In that article, Franken said he “absolutely” regretted stepping down and that he was angry at fellow senators who pressured him to leave.

Franken told the AP that he didn’t expect that any feeling of betrayal by colleagues will be a problem when he has to discuss issues that involve, for instance, Gillibrand or Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. He said he’s had no potential guest turn him down out of skittishness about being involved in controversy.

“When I’m doing that it won’t be about personalities,” Franken said. “It will be about where people stand.”

He said he had no comment about the fate of Gillibrand’s presidential campaign, which she ended in late August.

SiriusXM did not make its executives available for an interview. Megan Liberman, the company’s senior vice president of news, talk and entertainment programming, said in a statement that “Al Franken is an important and influential progressive voice, whom many have missed. SiriusXM is the perfect platform for him to re-enter the public conversation.”

The company said that in addition to his weekly show, Franken will participate in elections coverage, including on the nights of debates, primaries and the election.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Greg Zanis, of Aurora, Ill., carries one of 58 crosses he placed near the Welcome to Fabulous L ...
Las Vegas shooting cross memorial moved for safety
By / RJ

For two consecutive years, Greg Zanis planted 58 handmade white crosses at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. But this year, because of safety concerns, the memorial will move downtown.

In this Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 file photos, Steve Robino arranges packages on a conveyor belt ...
Postal union accepts reform, quashes US walkout threat
By Jamey Keaten The Associated Press

The deal will allow countries to choose, or “self-declare,” the rates their postal operators can recoup from foreign partners.

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez Alvarado addresses the 74th session of the United Nat ...
US asylum pact with Honduras seals ‘Northern Triangle’
By Colleen Long and Elliot Spagat The Associated Press

U.S. immigration officials said in March that the U.S. border had reached a breaking point, with tens of thousands of migrant families crossing.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih at the Lotte N ...
Trump says Dems’ impeachment drive a plus as he tweets with fury
By Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

An official House impeachment inquiry was a step more than 2½ years in the making, and one that moves the president farther down the path of self-styled political martyrdom.