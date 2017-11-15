Alabama lawmaker still supporting Roy Moore

Alabama Rep. Robert Aderholt says hes sticking with his support for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, for now.

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks in Montgomery, Ala., in September. (Brynn Anderson/AP, File)

Accuser Beverly Young Nelson, reacts while reading a statement claiming that Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore sexually harassed her when she was 16, in New York, Nov. 13, 2017. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Beverly Nelson shows a school year book with attorney Gloria Allread during a news conference announcing new allegations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Republican congressional candidate Roy Moore, in New York, Nov. 13, 2017. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Beverly Nelson shows a school yearbook with attorney Gloria Allread signed by Roy Moore during a news conference announcing new allegations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Republican congressional candidate Roy Moore, in New York, Nov. 13, 2017. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

The Republican says that “at this point I have no reason not to vote for Judge Moore.” He notes that Moore has denied accusations of sexual misconduct, telling reporters, “I’m taking it in just like you’re taking it in.”

Aderholt says he has represented Moore’s hometown for 20 years, and “I have never, before these articles came out, I had never even heard anything about this.”

Republican Sen. Richard Shelby said earlier Wednesday that he won’t vote for Moore.

Asked if he’d be part of a write-in effort, Aderholt declined. He says, “Judge Moore is the nominee for all I know, for all I’m concerned.”

Attorney pushes back on assault allegations

An attorney for Moore is trying to discredit molestation allegations by a woman who says the Republican assaulted her when she was 16.

Attorney Phillip L. Jauregui said during a news conference Wednesday that they had hired a handwriting analyst to look into whether the signature in Beverly Young Nelson’s yearbook is authentic.

The attorney also tried to poke other holes in her story.

Jauregui represented Moore in cases involving the Ten Commandments monument and same-sex marriage.

Trump stays silent

President Donald Trump isn’t saying whether Moore should drop out of the Alabama Senate race following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Reporters at the White House asked Trump on Wednesday whether Moore should step aside or whether he believed Moore’s accusers after Trump delivered a lengthy recap of his foreign travels this year.

Trump walked off without answering any questions.

Trump is under pressure to weigh in on the matter. Other top Republican leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, have said publicly that Moore should leave the race. Moore says he does not intend to step aside.

The election is Dec. 12.