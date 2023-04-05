Alcohol deliveries coming to Clark County

Third-party alcohol deliveries are coming to unincorporated Clark County. Commissioners heard a presentation on regulations for the practice on Tuesday.

(Getty Images)

Third-party alcohol deliveries are coming to unincorporated Clark County.

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday was presented a report that outlined regulations for the deliveries.

Nevada legalized third-party liquor deliveries in 2021, which the Nevada Tax Commission codified in December. Prior to that, the city of Las Vegas legalized liquor deliveries to virtually anywhere in the city, except gambling establishments.

The county — which temporarily allowed home deliveries of liquor at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — has to adopt its own rules, which it can strengthen. It didn’t take any action Tuesday.

“Delivery, broadly in the last couple of years has just exploded,” Commissioner Michael Naft said. “And it’s probably part of the reason why we’re here today.”

Naft instructed staff to consult with the county’s office of traffic safety, and to compare with how cannabis delivery services are going.

Packaged and unopened alcohol must come from stores that sell liquor, beer and wine.

“This excludes convenience stores and brewpubs as they do not sell all three required types of retail products,” according to the report.

Deliveries must be made in the same jurisdiction where the liquor was bought, and during the business’ operating times.

The product must be delivered by a person over the age of 21, who has to confirm the buyer’s age.

There are no limits on how many deliveries are made at a single address, but regulations prohibit delivery to someone “who shows signs of intoxication,” according to the presentation.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick noted that the county had considered a similar proposal in the past.

“They didn’t like our response last time, so they put it in law, unfortunately,” she said, referring to the Nevada Legislature.

She told staff to pull up comments the county had received “just so this board could be reminded why we didn’t do it, and now we’re forced to do it again.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.