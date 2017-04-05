Almase leads Las Vegas municipal judge Department 3 race

Judge Heidi Almase listens to testimonies during a mental health court session at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 15, 2016. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heidi Almase, a Las Vegas Municipal Court judge, leads a graduation ceremony for people from Habitual Offender Prevention and Education (HOPE) and Youth Offender courts Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015 at City Hall. (Samantha Clemens-Kerbs/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One incumbent Las Vegas municipal judge looks to be well on his way to re-election, while another seems poised for a June run-off.

Incumbent Judge Heidi Almase has 43 percent of the vote in the race for Las Vegas municipal court judge for Department 3, with early voting and mail-in results tallied.

Cara Campbell, a chief deputy district attorney for Clark County, is running second with 35 percent of the vote. If the results stay the same, Almase and Campbell would face off in a run-off election in June.

In Nevada nonpartisan races, candidates who win more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary are declared elected and do not need to go on to the general election.

Almase was elected to the bench in 2011, and launched the Mental Health Court in 2015.

Campbell outraised the incumbent by a near four-to-one margin, bringing in $92,000 compared to Almase’s $24,000.

In Department 5, incumbent judge Cedric Kerns leads 58 to 42 percent over challenger Crystal Eller.

With only two candidates, the winner of the race will be elected to the seat.

Kerns, 51, was elected to the Las Vegas Municipal Court in 1997, and is the current chief judge.

Eller, 50, is a Las Vegas attorney who previously served as a traffic commissioner.

The financial race between the campaigns was competitive, with Kerns raising $140,000 to Eller’s $92,000 as of April 1.

