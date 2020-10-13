Amy Coney Barrett faces grilling as confirmation hearings continue — WATCH LIVE

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee plan to grill Judge Amy Coney Barrett on her positions on the Affordable Care Act and abortion rights when her nomination hearing resumes Tuesday.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Barrett, 48, was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In her opening statement to the committee, Barrett recognized Ginsburg’s trailblazing accomplishments. The nominee also said she would follow the judicial temperament of her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, for whom Barrett once served as a clerk.

She vowed to uphold the rule of law.

“The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the people,” Barrett said. “The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try.”

Democrats on the committee, though, cited Barrett’s writings critical of a Supreme Court decision in 2012 to uphold the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.

The high court will hear arguments in a case against challenging the law again in November.

Barrett will also face questioning about the landmark 1973 case of Roe v Wade that established abortion rights.

Trump repeatedly pledged publicly to nominate a judge who would vote to overturn the law.

Republicans, meanwhile, hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. GOP leaders are confident they have the votes to confirm Barrett before the presidential election.

