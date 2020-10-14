Amy Coney Barrett returns for final day of questions — WATCH LIVE

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett returns to the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday for a final day of questioning from senators.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during the second day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Samuel Corum/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON — Appellate Judge Amy Coney Barrett will appear for a final round of sparring with Democrats Wednesday as a Senate confirmation hearing on her nomination by President Donald Trump to sit on the Supreme Court begins to wind down.

Barrett, 48, was never flustered Tuesday during a full day of questioning over her ability to remain a neutral jurist to decide cases like a challenge to the Affordable Care Act that the Supreme Court will hear next month.

And she defended herself against charges that she would carry an agenda to the bench of the high court, based on writings that Democrats said were indicative of her pro-life stance and opposition to Obamacare.

“I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come,” Barrett told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the hearing was going well, with senators asking good questions and Barrett holding her own. “So far, so good.”

The ranking Democrat on the panel, Dianne Feinstein of California, voiced the frustration of the opposition.

“It’s distressing not to get a good answer,” Feinstein told Barrett, a judge on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Democrats spent much time in the hearing Tuesday attacking President Donald Trump, who nominated Barrett to fill a vacancy on the bench created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump has publicly pledged to appoint judges to the high court to overturn the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade, and to abolish the Affordable Care Act, which was passed a decade ago along a straight party line vote in the House and Senate and signed into law by President Barack Obama.

Wednesday’s hearing will be the last day for Barrett to appear before the panel. Legal experts will testify on Thursday.

Graham said he hopes the committee will vote out its recommendation to the full Senate next week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said a full floor vote will be scheduled before the Nov. 3 election.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate and are confident that Barrett will be confirmed and seated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.