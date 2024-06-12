AP: Drew Johnson, Mark Robertson win primaries

The Associated Press calls the GOP primary in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District for Drew Johnson.

Two Las Vegas council seats may be decided by early returns

Mark Robertson, Drew Johnson and John Lee (left to right) were leading in their respective Republican primary raceson Tuesday, June 11, 2024, to face Democratic incumbents in November.

Drew Johnson and Mark Robertson won in their respective congressional primaries, The Associated Press called Tuesday night.

Conservative policy analyst Drew Johnson won the primary for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, The Associated Press reported Tuesday night, and he will face off against Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in November.

Johnson received 31.9 percent of the votes as of about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dan Schwartz was at 22.7 percent, Elizabeth Helgelien was at 20.5 percent and Marty O’Donnell was at 20.4 percent, according to The Associated Press.

Retired U.S. Army Col. Mark Robertson bested restaurateur Flemming Larsen in the primary race for Nevada’s 1st Congressional District 48.5 percent to 39 percent to face off against Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in November.

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee was ahead of David Flippo in the Republican primary for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, receiving 49.4 percent of the votes to Flippo’s 44 percent. Lee will face off against Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford in November.

All of Nevada’s congressional incumbents were declared winners in their primaries, including Reps. Steven Horsford, Susie Lee, Dina Titus and Mark Amodei.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.