91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

AP: Drew Johnson, Mark Robertson win primaries

Mark Robertson, Drew Johnson and John Lee (left to right) were leading in their respective Repu ...
Mark Robertson, Drew Johnson and John Lee (left to right) were leading in their respective Republican primary raceson Tuesday, June 11, 2024, to face Democratic incumbents in November.
More Stories
Rebecca Wolfson (Courtesy photo)
Rebecca Wolfson leading race for Las Vegas Municipal Court position
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the ...
Preliminary results show CCSD trustee races close
April Becker and Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Alexrod.
Attorney, assemblywoman lead in Commission District C primaries
Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen peaks during a panel about projects planned for the dev ...
Two Las Vegas council seats may be decided by early returns
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2024 - 8:44 pm
 
Updated June 11, 2024 - 10:59 pm

Drew Johnson and Mark Robertson won in their respective congressional primaries, The Associated Press called Tuesday night.

Conservative policy analyst Drew Johnson won the primary for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, The Associated Press reported Tuesday night, and he will face off against Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in November.

Johnson received 31.9 percent of the votes as of about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dan Schwartz was at 22.7 percent, Elizabeth Helgelien was at 20.5 percent and Marty O’Donnell was at 20.4 percent, according to The Associated Press.

Retired U.S. Army Col. Mark Robertson bested restaurateur Flemming Larsen in the primary race for Nevada’s 1st Congressional District 48.5 percent to 39 percent to face off against Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in November.

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee was ahead of David Flippo in the Republican primary for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, receiving 49.4 percent of the votes to Flippo’s 44 percent. Lee will face off against Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford in November.

All of Nevada’s congressional incumbents were declared winners in their primaries, including Reps. Steven Horsford, Susie Lee, Dina Titus and Mark Amodei.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
How soon could Las Vegas Valley run out of land for new homes?
How soon could Las Vegas Valley run out of land for new homes?
2
County expected to settle for $80M, allow development on Blue Diamond Hill
County expected to settle for $80M, allow development on Blue Diamond Hill
3
‘The kids are getting bit’: Clark County has set an unpleasant health-related record
‘The kids are getting bit’: Clark County has set an unpleasant health-related record
4
Berkley, Seaman leading in race for Las Vegas mayor’s seat
Berkley, Seaman leading in race for Las Vegas mayor’s seat
5
LIVE BLOG: Primary voting underway in Nevada
LIVE BLOG: Primary voting underway in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hunter Biden, right, departs from federal court, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP ...
Hunter Biden convicted of all 3 charges in federal gun trial
By Randall Chase, Claudia Lauer, Michael Kunzelman and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

President Joe Biden said he would accept the outcome of his son’s case and “will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
What to know about Nevada’s heated GOP primary in Lee’s district
recommend 2
Trump discusses campaign strategy, policies in exclusive RJ interview
recommend 3
Lawsuit filed over plan to move Nevada mail center to California
recommend 4
‘Great momentum’: Sam Brown confident of primary victory
recommend 5
Who’s who in the Nevada 4th Congressional District race?
recommend 6
Trump endorses Nevada congressional candidate