Apartment complex proposed near base of a Henderson mountain

A developer submitted a concept plan for 132 units behind a neighborhood near Paseo Verde and Horizon Ridge parkways. The city is scheduled to provide feedback this week.

A rendering shows what could come of a proposed apartment complex behind a neighborhood near Paseo Verde and Horizon Ridge parkways in Henderson. (City of Henderson)

A developer wants to build a 132-unit apartment complex near the base of a Henderson mountain.

Concept plans call for three buildings and a clubhouse behind a neighborhood near Paseo Verde and Horizon Ridge parkways.

Cray Flynn of the Ascot Group submitted the concept to Henderson through engineering firm Wood Rodgers. The city is scheduled to review the project on Thursday and provide feedback to the developer. It is not an official application to build the apartments.

“The proposed layout of the buildings is designed to complement the overall character of the area while preserving access to the adjacent open space and the Amargosa Trail,” a letter to Henderson officials from a Wood Rodgers representative reads.

The site is currently zoned for low-density residential, and would need to be changed to medium-density residential to allow the project to move forward.

Two types of buildings about 45-feet tall are proposed for the project, according to the letter. The developer wants to extend two streets through tunnels to connect with underground parking, the letter states.

“The Horizon Ridge development goals are to maintain and enhance the natural setting of the mountainside,” the letter reads.

