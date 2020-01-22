Arguments resume in Trump impeachment trial — LIVESTREAM

Republicans and Democrats were expected to continue to argue over procedural matters as the impeachment trial of President Trump continued Wednesday in the U.S. Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, walks out of the Senate chamber at the Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Washington. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial quickly burst into a partisan fight Tuesday as proceedings began unfolding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

In this image from video, impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Jay Sekulow, speaks against an amendment offered by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., speaks in support of an amendment offered by Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

President Donald Trump meets with Kurdistan Regional Government President Nechirvan Barzani at the World Economic Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Davos, Switzerland. (Evan Vucci/AP)

This artist sketch depicts White House counsel Pat Cipollone speaking in the Senate chamber during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will enter a second day as senators return to finish up organizational matters and Republicans and Democrats battle over the process and the divisive issue of documents and witnesses.

The trial began with partisan bickering as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., opened with a rules package that was tweaked to maintain GOP support but enraged Democrats because it put off until later in the trial a vote on whether to call witnesses.

Republicans beat back Democratic amendments to subpoena documents from the White House, State Department and the Office of Management and Budget that they said contained evidence that Trump blocked the House from receiving.

Democrats want records that pertain to the July 25 telephone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. During the call Trump asked Ukraine to announce an investigation into his political rival, Joe Biden, and Biden’s son, Hunter. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father served as vice president.

The call is the basis for the first article of impeachment approved by the House, charging Trump with abuse of power for soliciting a foreign government to interfere with a U.S. election.

A second article of impeachment charged Trump with obstruction of Congress by ordering officials not to comply with House requests for information.

Trump’s legal team has argued that the president committed no crime in his dealings with Ukraine and that the House impeachment is a perversion of constitutional authority.

The House must present its impeachment case to the Senate, which serves as a jury in the trial.

It is only the third impeachment trial in U.S. history. The Senate acquitted President Andrew Johnson in 1868 and President Bill Clinton in 1999.

