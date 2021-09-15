Arizona attorney general sues over federal vaccine mandate

In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Arizona’s attorney general has filed a federal lawsuit against President Joe Biden over a recent coronavirus vaccine mandate.

“The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Republican Mark Brnovich said in a news release announcing the suit on Tuesday. “The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda.”

Brnovich described the complaint as the “first lawsuit in the country” to be filed over the “radical actions requiring COVID-19 vaccines,” while criticizing Biden’s immigration policy.

The attorney general wants a court to find Biden’s vaccine mandate for all federal workers and large companies unconstitutional.

“This case presents circumstances that would have been unthinkable to our Founding Fathers,” the 15-page complaint begins. “The Executive Branch has adopted an unconstitutional policy of favoring aliens that have unlawfully entered the United States over actual U.S. citizens, both native and foreign born, with the inalienable right to live here. In doing so, the Biden Administration respected the putative rights of those illegally entering the United States, while simultaneously showing contempt for the actual rights of U.S. citizens. This preference is unlawful and violates the Equal Protection Clause.”

Biden was asked on Friday about potential lawsuits from Republican leaders and responded: “Have at it.”

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that people who were not fully vaccinated were more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who had received a full vaccination.

