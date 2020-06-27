Attendance to be limited at legislature’s special session due to COVID-19

Only lawmakers, essential staff and a limited number of reporters will be allowed inside the legislative building during the upcoming special session called to deal with budget problems.

Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, presides over the Assembly the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY – The upcoming but still not scheduled special session of the Nevada Legislature to address the budgetary fallout of the COVID-19 crisis will be closed to all but lawmakers, essential staff and a limited number of reporters, the chief legislative lawyer said Friday.

Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes attendance was being limited in the interest of public health because of the infection threat.

“We remain committed to a process that allows all members of the public to participate throughout the session,” Erdoes said in a statement, adding that the bureau was working with the Nevada Press Association and the Nevada Broadcasters Association to arrange limited reporter access.

Floor sessions and committee meetings will be available to the public via live broadcasts on the Legislature’s website as usual, with testimony of presenters and other witnesses facilitated via video hook-ups. The public will be allowed to participate via teleconferencing, and written comments sent in will be added to meeting records, Erodes’ statement says.

Lawmakers, lobbyists and members of the press and public can also view bills, supporting documents and meeting schedules on the NELIS system, which stands for Nevada Electronic Legislative Information System.

The session is expected to be called in early July. Nevada faces an $812 million state budget shortfall for the current fiscal year that ends June 30. Estimates now see a $1.3 billion shortfall in the coming fiscal year.

