Attorney for porn star linked to Trump says she was threatened

An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump said she was threatened with physical harm.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels laughs with host Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Randy Holmes/ABC via AP)

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo. New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Michael Avenatti told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Stormy Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — wanted to “tell her story” of the affair with Trump before he became president.

Asked if Daniels was physically threatened, Avenatti said “yes,” but did not provide details.

Avenatti said that more detail would be revealed in an interview taped with CBS’ News “60 Minutes.” He says: “There’s the act and the cover-up and the American people are going to learn about both in the interview and beyond.”

The actress wants to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement under which she was paid $130,000 not to give details of her encounters with Trump.