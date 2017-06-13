Attorney General Jeff Sessions: no knowledge of collusion with Russia

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has directed federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies that is sure to send more people to prison and for far longer terms. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions came out swinging as he testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday. He denied having any private meetings with Russian officials in the course of supporting Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Any assertion to the contrary, he told his former colleagues, is “an appalling and detestable lie.”

Last week when former FBI chief James Comey testified before the committee, his remarks turned a harsh spotlight on Sessions. Asked what he told Sessions about a conversation with President Donald Trump, Comey answered that he did not fill his boss in on a Jan. 27 dinner because he expected Sessions to recuse himself from the Russian probe.

Comey responded that he believed Sessions was “very close” to recusing himself as his office was “aware of facts that I can’t discuss in open setting.”

Sessions recused himself from the Russian probe on March 2 after news reports tied him to two meetings with the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 campaign.

Sessions had launched a tough pro-enforcement agenda on drug crimes and immigration when the Washington Post reported that he had met with the Russian ambassador twice during the 2016 campaign. The story contradicted Sessions during his confirmation hearing, when he said, “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign, and I did not have communications with the Russians.”

After the Post story, Sessions issued a statement in which he clarified, “I never met with Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign.”

After Comey’s closed testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, senators began talking about a possible – and heretofore undisclosed — third meeting between Sessions and Kislyak at the Mayflower Hotel.

Sessions denied the Mayflower meeting took place.

Sessions was the first GOP senator to endorse Trump. The president later chose him to be his top lawman.

Of late, their relations have been tested. At times, Trump spokespeople have passed on opportunities to attest that Trump has full confidence in his attorney general. According to some reports, Sessions has offered to resign.

Sessions himself no longer can rely on support from the institution in which he served for 20 years. While the Senate has a long tradition of voting to confirm fellow members even across party lines, Sessions’ confirmation was a squeaker at 52 yes votes to 47 nos. Sessions himself voted present.

