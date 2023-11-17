67°F
Politics and Government

August trial date sought for Trump, others in Georgia case

By Kate Brumback The Associated Press
November 17, 2023 - 1:40 pm
 
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Willis, who charged former President Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election says she expects his trial will be underway over Election Day next year and could possibly stretch past the inauguration in 2025. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA — A prosecutor in Georgia is seeking an August trial date for former President Donald Trump and others charged over efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Friday filed a motion to schedule the start of the trial for Aug. 5. Willis wrote that the proposed trial date balances potential delays from Trump’s other criminal trials and the speedy trial rights of the other defendants.

A Fulton County grand jury in August indicted Trump and 18 others, accusing them of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to keep the Republican in power after he lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

