92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Barr, Democrats clash in Capitol Hill faceoff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2020 - 12:09 pm
 
Updated July 28, 2020 - 9:35 pm

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday during a much-awaited faceoff with Chairman Jerry Nadler, who launched the session late because he had been in a minor car accident.

The hearing presented a likely preview of the final months of the 2020 campaign, with Democrats accusing the Trump administration of corruption and Republicans pointing out criminal behavior during street protests.

Nadler, who was a key player in the House impeachment of President Donald Trump, accused Barr of deploying federal law enforcement to places like Portland because “the president wants footage for his campaign ads. And you appear to be serving it up for him as ordered.”

Recently caught on tape calling the anti-fascist group Antifa’s role in protest violence a “myth,” Nadler referred to protesters as “mothers, veterans and mayors.”

Barr responded that it was his responsibility to deploy agents to enforce the law in places where predatory crime is out of control and in cities beset by violent protests.

“Since when is it OK to burn down a federal court?” Barr asked rhetorically.

Cops under fire

“Portland, the courthouse, is under attack,” Barr said. He said law enforcement agents had endured “almost two months of daily attacks” as activists marched to the court, set fires, threw things, “used explosives and injured police including, just this past weekend, perhaps permanently blinding three officers with lasers.”

Barr said the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers “strike a deep chord in the black community because they are perceived as manifestation of the deeper, lingering concern that, in encounters with police, Blacks will not be treated even-handedly; they will not be given the benefit of the doubt; they will be treated with greater suspicion than a white person would be in the same circumstances.”

But, Barr added, such events “are fortunately quite rare.”

The committee’s ranking Republican Jim Jordan led off with a ten-minute video of violent protesters looting stores, setting fires and smashing windows, after a montage of cable news figures calling them “peaceful” protests. Generally other GOP members thanked Barr and others in law enforcement for their service.

After some eight minutes, Nadler cut off the video. Jordan responded by posting the full clip, which he called “the video Chairman Nadler doesn’t want you to see.”

Facing off with Democrats

While Barr deliberately returned to a theme of law and order, Nadler rattled off a list of complaints about Barr’s tenure, which included aiding and abetting Trump’s “worst failures,” sending federal law enforcement into cities that didn’t want their help, not addressing systemic racism in law enforcement, spreading disinformation about voter fraud, “blatantly misrepresenting the Mueller report,” and running a Department of Justice that puts Trump’s political needs before the public good.

Referring to Trump’s commutation of former guru Roger Stone’s 40-month sentence on seven felony convictions, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., told Barr, “In Donald Trump’s America, there are two systems of justice. One for Mr. Trump and his cronies, and another for the rest of us. But that can only happen if you enable it.”

Democrats frequently filibustered and interrupted Barr saying they were “reclaiming my time” as he tried to respond. By the end of nearly five hours, the usually unflappable Barr had testily told Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., “This is a hearing. I thought I was supposed to be heard.”

Clearing the park

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., pressed Barr to explain his role in deploying authorities to Lafayette Park ahead of Trump’s June 1 stroll to St. John’s Church, which protesters had torched the day before. Barr said that he knew Trump might head to St. John’s Church in the afternoon, but that was not the reason authorities cleared the area.

Under oath, Barr testified that three days of “unprecedented riots” perilously close to the White House were the reason for clearing the square. To say that protesters were moved for a photo opportunity, Barr said, was“akin to saying we invaded the Philippines in World War II so Douglas MacArthur could walk through the surf on the beach.”

The hearing began cordially enough with Nadler apologizing for the delay and pointing out that it was Barr’s first appearance before the House Judiciary Committee even though Barr had served as attorney general 30 years earlier under President George H.W. Bush.

But by the end of the day, the bonhomie wore off. As Barr asked for a five-minute break, Nadler said, “No,” on the grounds the hearing almost was over.

Barr protested that he had waited for nearly an hour because of the car accident and muttered, “You are a real class act.” Nadler then relented.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County bars to remain closed due to COVID-19, Sisolak says
Clark County bars to remain closed due to COVID-19, Sisolak says
2
Nevada sheriff to library: If you back BLM, don’t call police for help
Nevada sheriff to library: If you back BLM, don’t call police for help
3
Nevada adds 1,105 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths
Nevada adds 1,105 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths
4
Las Vegas lifestyle club, alleged site of sex doll brothel, sues county to stay open
Las Vegas lifestyle club, alleged site of sex doll brothel, sues county to stay open
5
Sisolak issues social distancing directive for Nevada schools
Sisolak issues social distancing directive for Nevada schools
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Dan Rodimer photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Thursday, April 26, 2018. M ...
Congressional candidate Rodimer subject of 911 calls in Las Vegas
By Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press

Las Vegas police responded twice to 911 calls from Republican congressional candidate Dan Rodimer’s now-wife in 2018 alleging domestic violence and that Rodimer had stolen guns and jewelry belonging to her, according to police records.

In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, people cast their votes at a polling station at Doolittle Com ...
Advocates want hybrid election, including voting by mail
By / RJ

Advocacy groups throughout Nevada plan to call on the state not to return to traditional, in-person voting in November, saying it may discourage voters of color, young people and those with disabilities from participating.

 
GOP coronavirus plan draws critics from all sides
By / RJ

A $1 trillion GOP coronavirus relief package drew fire from all quarters Tuesday as the leaders of a divided Republican caucus entered into negotiations with Democrats and the White House.

In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, voters head to the polls at the Enterprise Library in Las Vega ...
Independent redistricting commission amendment dead — for now
By Amanda Bradford / RJ

The effort to amend the state constitution to turn once-a-decade redistricting over to an independent commission appears dead, after the group behind the effort couldn’t gather enough signatures.