Barrett nomination sent to Senate on GOP’s 12-0 vote as Dems boycott

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Thursday to favorably report the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Senate, where debate over her confirmation is expected to take place over the weekend with a final vote taken next week.

The vote was 12-0.

Democrats on the committee boycotted the vote over their objections to Barrett’s writing on a previous Supreme Court ruling on the Affordable Care Act and criticism of the majority opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Instead of attending the hearing and participating in the vote, Democrats placed in their 10 chairs cardboard cutouts of people who would lose health care coverage if the ACA is abolished by a Supreme Court ruling.

During her hearing last week, Barrett, a 7th Circuit Court of Appeals judge and a law professor at Notre Dame, said she would weigh the facts of another ACA case scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court on Nov. 10.

