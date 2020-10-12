Barrett pledges to follow the law if confirmed

Judge Amy Coney Barrett told the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday that she would follow in the straightforward judicial philosophy of her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

“A judge must apply the law as it is written, not as the judge wishes it were,” said Barrett, a 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge who decades ago clerked for Scalia when he served on the high court.

Barrett’s judicial philosophy and temperament will be the focus of hearings this week, as well as a review of her legal decisions and writings as a law professor.

President Donald Trump nominated Barrett, 48, to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon for her advocacy for women and civil rights.

Barrett acknowledged Ginsburg’s trailblazing in her statement to the committee.

“I have been nominated to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat, but no one will ever take her place,” Barrett told the committee. “I will be forever grateful for the path she marked and the life she led.”

Republicans are rushing to fill the seat before the Nov. 3 presidential election and consolidate a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

The GOP holds a 53-47 majority in the Senate, but polls of likely voters nationally and in key swing states show possible Democratic gains in the Senate. While Democrats lack the votes to block the nomination, they are seeking to delay confirmation of Barrett until after the election.

Democrats on the committee cited Barrett’s previous decisions and writings to paint her as a jurist outside the mainstream of the American public and a threat to health care and abortion rights.

A contentious week

“This is going to be a long contentious week,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the committee who wants the panel to vote to move the nomination to the full Senate next week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he would schedule a vote on the confirmation for the end of the month and just days before the election.

Early voting has begun in more than 40 states and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the committee, said the Senate should wait until after the election to allow the next president to select the nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.

Feinstein noted Barrett’s criticism of Chief Justice John Roberts’ opinion upholding the Affordable Care Act in 2012, and the fact that the act is once again the subject of a case that will be heard by the court next month, to define her opposition to Barrett’s confirmation.

“Health coverage for millions of Americans is at stake with this nomination,” Feinstein said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told reporters that while Democrats don’t have the votes to alter the “trajectory of this nomination,” they would spotlight the president’s selection of Barrett and the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare.

Nevada’s two Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen have both said they oppose the Barrett nomination, citing concerns that protections provided by the ACA would have a devastating impact on the state’s residents.

The Nevada senators are not on the Judiciary Committee, but will vote on confirmation.

House lawmakers have no role in the confirmation process, but Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., has said that Barrett was confirmed in 2017 to serve as an federal appellate court, underscoring her qualifications.

Hybrid hearings

Senators on the Judiciary Committee participated in the hearing Monday both in person and virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two Republican senators who attended a Rose Garden ceremony where Trump announced his nomination of Barrett to fill the Supreme Court vacancy later tested positive for COVID-19. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, one of the senators who fell ill, still participated in the hearing in person, saying he felt great.

The other Republican senator to test positive, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, made his statement via video hookup. He said Barrett was “highly qualified to do this job.”

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who also sits on the panel, gave a virtual statement that ripped Republicans for holding a hearing in a closed room during a pandemic that is spread by airborne particles.

“This hearing should have been postponed,” Harris said, claiming that the gathering put the health of U.S. Capitol Police officers, Senate staff and others at risk of infection.

Harris also criticized GOP colleagues for failing to vote on a coronavirus relief bill that was passed by the House 150 days ago, while taking just 16 days to nominate and hold confirmation hearings on a Supreme Court nominee.

“Their priorities are not the American people’s priorities,” Harris said.

Republicans senators noted, however that Democrats filibustered a Republican version of a coronavirus relief bill that was smaller than the Democratic version.

Different kind of hearing

Republicans have seized on the Supreme Court confirmation to rally conservative voters and shift the election debate from the Democrats and their focus on health care, the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the rising death toll.

But the ramifications of the pandemic were clearly on display at the hearing.

The cavernous hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building, packed when Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh appeared before the panel, was reconfigured by the Capitol architect and health experts to comply with guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were no seats for spectators. Senators, Barrett and her family, and the media were safely spaced.

Masks were required of everyone in the hearing room, including Barrett and her children, who sat stoically behind their mother during the hours-long opening session.

Public demonstrations, both for and against the nomination, took place outside Senate office buildings.

Chants of “Let the people decide” were shouted by those opposed to the Republican move to seat Barrett before the election. On the same sidewalk, supporters of Trump’s pick chanted, “Fill that seat.”

Barrett was introduced by both Indiana senators, Republicans Todd Young and Mike Braun, and Patricia O’Hara, a professor and former dean of Notre Dame Law School. O’Hara spoke after Barrett because of a technical glitch.

Feinstein, in 2017, queried Barrett about how her religious views would impact her judicial decisions, a line of questioning that drew a rebuke from Republicans then and now, as well as public criticism.

Although Democrats avoided that line of questioning on Monday, Republicans repeatedly brought up her faith in their defense of Barrett and accused Democrats of religious bigotry.

“It’s wrong,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

Senators will spend the next two days grilling Barrett on her judicial record, past decisions and public comments on cases that include health care and Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling on abortion rights.

