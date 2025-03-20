Bernie, AOC call for grassroots organizing in North Las Vegas rally

About a thousand people gathered in Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas to hear Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday afternoon.

People wait to see Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speak during a rally at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas Thursday, March 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., speaks at a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas Thursday, March 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People cheer as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., arrives to speak during a rally at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas Thursday, March 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., greet the crowd during a rally at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas Thursday, March 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds gathered on Thursday afternoon in North Las Vegas to hear from Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the state of the country and a vision for the future.

The progressive leaders were joined by Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., for a rally at Craig Ranch Park, where about a thousand people packed a lawn as part of Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez’s “Fight the Oligarchy” tour.

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez criticized recent actions from the Trump administration to cut government services, including efforts to cut Medicaid by $880 billion and an order to dismantle the Department of Education.

They went after a small group of billionaires who they say run the country, targeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who oversees the Department of Government Efficiency aimed at reducing waste in the government.

“We are here to say, ‘No, we will not accept an oligarchic form of society where a handful of billionaires run the government,’” Sanders said, receiving cheers from the crowd.

Sanders said the rich are becoming richer, while working class families are struggling. He called the “greed of the oligarchy” the worst addiction.

He painted a picture of two different Americas, one in which corporations dominate and the wealthy have “never had it so good,” pointing to Musk, Jeffrey Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, who own more wealth than the bottom half of Americans. People in the crowd yelled “thieves” and “tax the rich.”

Then there is the other America that most people live in who are living paycheck to paycheck, Sanders said. He asked the audience what it means to live paycheck to paycheck. People said “struggle,” “going without,” “stress every day to pay the rent” and “wanting to go to college, not having money to do it.”

Sanders said the life expectancy in the U.S. is about four years shorter than in other wealthy countries, and the life expectancy of people in the working class is about 7 years shorter than the wealthy.

“Today in America, we are the only major nation on Earth that does not guarantee health care for all people,” he said.

He called for free universal health care, an increase of the minimum wage to at least $17 an hour and for free public college and trade school tuition.

The Vermont senator also called for campaign finance reform to bar lobbyists and corporations from funding campaigns. He criticized Musk, who spent $270 million on Trump’s campaign and runs a government agency.

“You should not be giving huge tax breaks to billionaires,” he said. “We have to start demanding they start paying their fair share.”

Ocasio-Cortez called on the crowd to build community, whether through volunteer groups or block associations.

“Community is the most powerful building block we have to defeat authoritarianism and root out corruption in the White House,” she said.

Americans for Prosperity, a conservative and libertarian political advocacy group, criticized the rally, saying Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are pushing progressive policies that Nevadans rejected in November.

“Instead of putting on a far-left progressive road show, members of Congress like Bernie Sanders and AOC should focus on passing legislation that will empower Americans and ease the burden of an uncertain economy,” said AFP-Nevada State Director Ronnie Najarro in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com.