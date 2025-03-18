72°F
Politics and Government

Bernie Sanders, AOC to hold ‘town meeting’ in North Las Vegas

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks to the media as he walks to the House chamber before Presiden ...
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks to the media as he walks to the House chamber before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on March 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential ...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign at Fremont Country Club on June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2025 - 5:44 pm
 

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are scheduled to join Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford for a town meeting Thursday in North Las Vegas.

The “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here” event is set to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at Craig Ranch Amphitheater, with doors opening at 12 p.m.

Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Those who are interested in attending may sign up at https://act.berniesanders.com/signup/rsvp-oligarchy-Las-Vegas/.

On his social media, the independent senator from Vermont said he and the New York Democratic representative are taking their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour out west — including Nevada, Colorado and Arizona — to hold town meetings with people about what is happening in Washington, D.C., including Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s role in the government and proposed cuts to Medicaid.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

