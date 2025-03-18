Bernie Sanders, AOC to hold ‘town meeting’ in North Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Steven Horsford plan to hold an event Thursday at Craig Ranch Amphitheater.
Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are scheduled to join Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford for a town meeting Thursday in North Las Vegas.
The “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here” event is set to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at Craig Ranch Amphitheater, with doors opening at 12 p.m.
Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Those who are interested in attending may sign up at https://act.berniesanders.com/signup/rsvp-oligarchy-Las-Vegas/.
On his social media, the independent senator from Vermont said he and the New York Democratic representative are taking their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour out west — including Nevada, Colorado and Arizona — to hold town meetings with people about what is happening in Washington, D.C., including Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s role in the government and proposed cuts to Medicaid.
