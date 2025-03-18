Bernie Sanders, AOC to hold ‘town meeting’ in North Las Vegas

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Steven Horsford plan to hold an event Thursday at Craig Ranch Amphitheater.

Should lawmakers be banned from trading stocks? A look at Nevada’s delegation

The ‘Fruit Loop’: LGBTQ-neighborhood could be recognized by Nevada Legislature

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign at Fremont Country Club on June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks to the media as he walks to the House chamber before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on March 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are scheduled to join Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford for a town meeting Thursday in North Las Vegas.

The “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here” event is set to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at Craig Ranch Amphitheater, with doors opening at 12 p.m.

Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Those who are interested in attending may sign up at https://act.berniesanders.com/signup/rsvp-oligarchy-Las-Vegas/.

On his social media, the independent senator from Vermont said he and the New York Democratic representative are taking their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour out west — including Nevada, Colorado and Arizona — to hold town meetings with people about what is happening in Washington, D.C., including Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s role in the government and proposed cuts to Medicaid.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.