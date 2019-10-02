Bernie Sanders ‘doing well’ after heart procedure in Las Vegas

Bernie Sanders’ campaign said Wednesday that the Democratic presidential candidate had a heart procedure for a blocked artery and was canceling events and appearances “until further notice.”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders makes a visit the to the Las Vegas Healing Garden on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The 78-year-old Sanders was in Las Vegas when, according to a campaign statement, he experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday and sought medical evaluation. Two stents were “successfully inserted” and that Sanders “is conversing and in good spirits,” according to the campaign.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who attended the fundraiser, said Sanders appeared to be fine during the event at the Shiraz restaurant in Spring Valley, which starting around 7 p.m.

Sanders spoke for about 30 minutes and then answered audience questions for another 30 minutes. During the latter period, he asked for a chair so he could sit down but continued taking queries and responding without any interruption, he said.

“He could have been feeling something, but it was not visible,” Segerblom said. “I’ve been watching the guy since 2014. There was nothing.”

Segerblom said he did not know where Sanders was receiving medical treatment.

The Vermont senator was in Las Vegas for campaign events. He was at the Healing Garden in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday as part of events and observances for the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip. He was to attend a gun violence candidates’ forum on Wednesday with other Democratic candidates but was forced to cancel after his surgery.

Sanders’ wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, was en route to Las Vegas on Wednesday and said in an email to The Associated Press that her husband was “doing really well.”

The Wall Street Journal quoted a spokesman for Sanders’ campaign as saying that the candidate did not have a heart attack.

The Democratic field’s oldest candidate, Sanders sometimes jokingly refers to his age at town halls and other events, especially when interacting with younger participants. His aides have tried to project him as a candidate with energy levels that surpassed his 2016 presidential campaign.

He is one of three candidates over age 70 in the Democratic primary, which has spurred debate over whether the party should rally behind a new generation of political leaders, and President Donald Trump is 73. Sanders’ health issue is certain to revive that discussion in the weeks before the next presidential debate this month.

Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm feeling good. I'm fortunate to have good health care and great doctors and nurses helping me to recover. None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All! — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 2, 2019

No mention in campaign call

Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, was on a telephone call with supporters Tuesday night but didn’t mention any health concerns about the candidate. Shakir said the “state of the campaign is strong” and he played up Sanders’ strong fundraising total for the third quarter. The Vermont Senator’s campaign raised $25 million, the highest among the candidates who have reported so far, and scheduled its first television ads in Iowa. On Wednesday, it suspended those spots, too.

Sanders had been among 10 Democratic candidates scheduled to appear later Wednesday at a forum on gun control in Las Vegas. He recently canceled some appearances in South Carolina because he lost his voice. The campaign said at the time he felt fine.

During the first debate in June, Sanders heatedly defended his 76-year-old rival, Joe Biden, after California Rep. Eric Swalwell, 38, said it was time to step aside for a new generation. Sanders told reporters later the question smacked of “ageism.”

“The issue is, who has the guts to take on Wall Street, to take on the fossil fuel industry, to take on the big money interests who have unbelievable influence over the economic and political life of this country?” Sanders said on the stage that night.

The health issue comes as Sanders’ campaign has been trying to turn a corner after a summer that saw him eclipsed as the leading liberal in the field by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 70. Sanders has dropped well behind Warren and Biden in most polls and recently reshuffled his staffing in early states to become more competitive.

‘The timing is pretty bad’

“Given his recent stalls in the polls, the timing is pretty bad here,” Democratic strategist Jim Manley said of Sanders’ heart procedure.

Mayor @PeteButtigieg responds to a question about whether he plans to see @BernieSanders. pic.twitter.com/ruwfPx9UeM — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) October 2, 2019

Sanders’ rivals were quick to wish him well. “We want to send our best wishes for a quick recovery to BernieSanders today,” tweeted Julian Castro, an Obama administration housing chief.

We want to send our best wishes for a quick recovery to @BernieSanders today. Our whole team has you in their thoughts. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 2, 2019

Added Sen. Kamala Harris of California: “If there’s one thing I know about him, he’s a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon.”

Thinking of @BernieSanders today and wishing him a speedy recovery. If there's one thing I know about him, he's a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2019

Sanders mounted an insurgent campaign against Hillary Clinton for the party’s nomination in 2016. He is a top contender in the 2020 primary, and announced Tuesday that he raised more than $25 million over the past three months. But he is facing stiff competition from former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who have overtaken him in many polls.

Sanders is not the first candidate to face health issues in recent years while seeking the presidency. Clinton had to take time off from campaigning in 2016 after being treated for pneumonia.

In 2000, former New Jersey Sen. Bill Bradley, the leading Democratic challenger to then-Vice President Al Gore, had to cut short a campaign swing for treatment of an atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that is treatable but potentially serious. Bradley later resumed his campaign.

In Sanders’ case, when doctors insert a stent, they first thread a tiny balloon inside a blocked artery to widen it. The stent is a small wire mesh tube that then is propped inside to keep the artery open. The number of stents needed depends on the size of the clog.

Recovery could be swift

The treatment can immediately improve symptoms such as chest pain or shortness of breath. The stents are threaded into place through blood vessels in the groin or wrist, requiring only a tiny incision. Most are coated with medication to prevent the targeted artery from reclosing. That is still a risk, requiring monitoring, and patients also often are prescribed blood thinners to prevent clots from forming in the stents.

Dr. Keith Boman, a cardiologist who has practiced for 40 years in Las Vegas, said that coronary artery disease is not unusual in a person over the age of 70. Sanders is 78.

Sanders’ prognosis “depends on whether or not he had a heart attack, he said, noting that chest pain “would be a typical presentation for a blocked artery or for a heart attack.”

Following the insertion of stents, a patient who has not had a heart attack typically would be hospitalized for a day or two for observation, after which there would be minimal restrictions on activity, Boman said. The patient might also be prescribed a blood thinner and other medications.

In such a scenario, “The prognosis is usually good,” Boman said.

If the patient had a heart attack, he typically would be hospitalized for a longer period, after which there likely would be restrictions in vigorous activity that would depend on the severity of the heart attack.

“A heart attack means there was some damage to the heart,” Boman said. “You can easily have chest pain without damage to the heart.”

If Sanders had a heart attack, “He would have some physical restrictions for a period of time, there’s no doubt in my mind about that. The period of time would depend on the severity of the heart attack” and be determined by his physician.

The Associated Press and Review-Journal staff writers Mary Hynes and Michael Scott Davidson contributed to this report.