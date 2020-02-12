Bernie Sanders holds edge over Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders is holding a narrow lead over Pete Buttigieg in early returns in the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

Supporters cheer at a primary night election rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at her election night party, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg cheer at a primary night election rally in Nashua, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden speaks to supporters at an election rally on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Columbia, S.C., the night of the New Hampshire primary. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Latest on the 2020 Democratic presidential contest and the New Hampshire primary (all times local):

10:35 p.m.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was trailing in third place in Tuesday’s results. It was an unexpectedly strong showing for Klobuchar, who surged following a standout debate performance on Friday.

With votes still coming in, the race was too early to call. But the night was disappointing for two prominent White House hopefuls. Former Vice President Joe Biden was competing with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for fourth place. Neither was on track to receive any delegates.

Two other Democratic candidates dropped out after polls closed in New Hampshire. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet ended their White House runs after disappointing finishes Tuesday.

10:25 p.m.

Looking past New Hampshire, Joe Biden is telling voters not to count him out because minority voters haven’t yet weighed in on the race.

Biden said Tuesday in South Carolina: “We just heard from the first two of the states … where I come from, that’s just the opening bell, not the closing bell.”

Biden has had lackluster showings in the first two voting states and is now hinging his campaign on his support among minority voters in the next two primary states, Nevada and South Carolina.

“You can’t be the Democratic nominee, you can’t win a general election as a Democrat, unless you have overwhelming support from black and brown voters,” Biden said.

The former vice president left New Hampshire before voting wrapped up Tuesday to head to South Carolina, While it’s the fourth state to vote in the Democratic primary contest, it’s the first where black voters make up a majority of the electorate, and it’s seen as Biden’s to lose.

On Tuesday night, Biden said to the black community that Democrats “don’t listen enough,” but he added, “I’ve never not listened to you.”

10:15 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar says she has redefined the word “grit” and beaten the odds once again in New Hampshire.

Speaking to supporters in Concord on Tuesday night, the Minnesota senator thanked New Hampshire voters before turning her focus to a broader audience. “Hello, America, I’m Amy Klobuchar, and I will beat Donald Trump,” she said.

After lagging in the polls for much of the year and finishing fifth in Iowa, Klobuchar gained momentum in the days before the New Hampshire primary in part because of a strong debate performance Friday night.

“I came back and we delivered,” she said. “America deserves a president who is as resilient as her people.”

10 p.m.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick says he will “reflect” on his lackluster showing in the New Hampshire primary and will soon “make some decisions” on the future of his Democratic presidential campaign.

Patrick, who entered the race in November, had said that a strong showing in New Hampshire was needed to have a credible shot at winning the nomination. But he trailed far behind the leading contenders in early election returns.

Patrick said Tuesday night: “We needed the winds from New Hampshire at our back to carry us on in this campaign.”

Although the final results are not in, Patrick said he would consult with his wife and “make some decisions” Wednesday morning.

He also lamented media coverage of his campaign, which he said cemented the idea in the minds of potential supporters that he jumped in too late.

Despite being one of the latest Democrats to enter the race, Patrick disputed that he entered too late. But he said “the weight” of skeptical coverage “was in the way.”

9:40 p.m.

After dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary race, Andrew Yang says that he felt his message resonated but that voters wanted someone with a “different profile that they had felt a higher degree of familiarity with and security with.”

Speaking to reporters Tuesday night, Yang insisted his central campaign promise of universal basic income that would give every American adult $1,000 per month would continue on.

Yang declined to endorse any specific Democratic candidate, saying he would get behind anyone who came out in support of the universal basic income and made it a top priority in their administration.

Yang says he hopes his campaign’s legacy is that he “focused on the problems that got Donald Trump elected rather than Trump’s actions day to day” and talked to voters about the “problems they see around them on the ground and not in terms of political talking points.”

“The fact is that Americans feel that many politicians haven’t been up to the challenge of addressing the problems we see around us,” he said. “They were hungry for a different type of conversation, a different set of solutions, a different form of leadership.”

9:30 p.m.

A pair of Joe Biden surrogates tried their best to mask a disappointing night for the absent Democratic presidential candidate at his campaign’s New Hampshire watch party.

Biden originally planned to attend, but his campaign announced late Tuesday morning that that he would instead hold an event in South Carolina.

That left former New Hampshire Gov. John Lynch and Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, to take his place.

Biden Owens said this was “the very beginning of a long marathon to the nomination. And we’re ready to go the distance.”

“While the results don’t seem to be what we hoped, we’re going to take our campaign to every corner of this country,” Biden Owens said.

Appearing to the audience via live stream, Biden vowed to return to defeat President Donald Trump in November’s general election.

“I do love New Hampshire,” Biden said. “And I mean it.”

8:50 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has addressed her New Hampshire supporters without waiting for results in the state’s first-in-the-nation primary.

The Massachusetts senator took the stage at her party near the airport in Manchester barely 20 minutes after polls closed in some areas Tuesday. She spoke for 15 minutes, then had attendees line up for her famous “selfie” line.

Warren said that both Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg had “strong nights” and congratulated her “friend and colleague” Amy Klobuchar for how wrong political pundits are “when they count us out.”

She says Sanders and Buttigieg are “both great candidates.” She says, “I respect them both, but the fight between factions in our party has taken a sharp turn in recent weeks.”

Warren calls herself the best candidate to unite the Democratic Party, adding, “The fight we’re in, the fight to save our democracy, is an uphill battle, but our campaign is built for the long haul and we’re just getting started.”

8:40 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet have dropped out of the 2020 race after disappointing finishes in New Hampshire.

The two made their announcements separately Tuesday night shortly after polls closed in the first-in-the-nation primary state.

Yang is an entrepreneur who created buzz for his presidential campaign by championing a universal basic income that would give every American adult $1,000 per month. Bennet is a Colorado senator who staked his bid largely on trying to win New Hampshire but failed to gain traction.

The Democratic field has now dropped to single digits. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg finished in a near tie for the lead in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses last week.

8 p.m.

President Donald Trump has easily won New Hampshire’s Republican primary against minimal opposition.

Trump was declared the winner as polls in the state closed Tuesday night.

Four years ago, the state offered Trump his first primary victory and helped catapult him to the White House. But Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire to Democrat Hillary Clinton in the November general election.

Trump has benefited from strong support from the Republican Party since then, and his campaign has worked to seize control of the nominating process to turn August’s GOP convention into a “four-day infomercial” for his campaign.

The president held a rally in Manchester on Monday night and deployed surrogates throughout the state Tuesday. It was an effort both to energize supporters and to do a test-run of the campaign’s organizing efforts for November. New Hampshire is viewed as the most likely Clinton state to swing toward Trump.