Politics and Government

Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2019 - 3:35 pm
 

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was released Friday from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, after undergoing an emergency heart procedure earlier in the week, according to a statement released by his campaign.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided,” the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful said. “After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work.”

The campaign’s statement also confirmed Sanders suffered a heart attack.

Sanders, 78, experienced chest pain earlier in the week after coming to Las Vegas to participate in a forum on gun violence sponsored by March for Our Lives and Giffords. He skipped the forum and canceled campaign events as he underwent treatment.

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

