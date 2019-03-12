Bernie Sanders to hold presidential rally in Henderson Saturday

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders greets supporters after a rally, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Iowa state fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Independent Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will visit Henderson on Saturday, the most recent in a string of presidential contenders vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination to run against President Trump.

Sanders plans an open-to-the-public rally at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Henderson’s Morrell Park, at 500 Harris St. The Sanders campaign is encouraging people interested in the ralley to RSVP in advance.

Sanders was a regular fixture on the campaign trail in 2016, making multiple visits to the Las Vegas Valley and drawing big crowds at his rallies. Sanders and eventual nominee Hillary Clinton almost evenly split the vote in Nevada’s May 2016 caucus.

His visit follows rallies held in recent weeks in Las Vegas by California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee. Ohio U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown visited the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 headquarters shortly before he announced he would not seek the presidency.

Sanders isn’t the last candidate visit in March, either. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is scheduled to visit the Asian Cultural Center at 2 p.m. on March 18. The center is located at 333 S. Sixth St. Those interested can sign up for tickets here.