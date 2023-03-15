60°F
Politics and Government

Biden arrives in Las Vegas on Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2023 - 6:13 pm
 
Updated March 14, 2023 - 6:49 pm
President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at North Island Naval Air Station, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at North Island Naval Air Station, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden sales as he boards Air Force One at North Island Naval Air Station, Tuesday ...
President Joe Biden sales as he boards Air Force One at North Island Naval Air Station, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak in Las Vegas on Wednesday about how he plans to lower prescription drug costs for Americans.

Air Force One with Biden aboard landed in Las Vegas just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, disrupting traffic across Las Vegas and closing the following roads between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.:

— The Harry Reid International airport connector tunnel

— The I-215 Beltway westbound

— Interstate 15 northbound between the 215 and U.S. Highway 95

— U.S. 95 northbound between the Spaghetti Bowl and Summerlin Parkway

— Summerlin Parkway in both directions.

After getting off the plane, Biden greeted several people, including Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. Biden left the airport with his motorcade about 6:35 p.m.

The president was expected to attend a private Democratic National Committee fundraiser Tuesday evening. It is unknown where he will be staying during his Las Vegas visit.

Then, between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. the following roads are expected to close:

— Summerlin Parkway to U.S. 95

— I-15 southbound in the Resort Corridor

Biden is scheduled to speak at the UNLV College of Hospitality on Wednesday about lowering prescription drug costs, and traffic will be further disrupted then. Maryland Parkway from Tropicana Avenue to Russell Road as well as the airport connector are expected to close between 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Biden was originally expected to sign a designation of Avi Kwa Ame national monument on his Las Vegas visit, but that event was postponed. The president has declared he will sign the designation, however.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah. Review-Journal reporter Mick Akers contributed to this report.

