Politics and Government

Biden blames Trump for US Capitol violence — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2021 - 11:12 am
 
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol ...
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2 ...
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Thur ...
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, to announce key nominees for the Justice Department. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol ...
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

President-elect Joe Biden assailed sitting President Donald Trump during a news conference Thursday, saying, “we have three co-equal branches of government; the president is not above the law.”

Biden is calling the violent group that descended on the U.S. Capitol “domestic terrorists” and laying the blame for the violence squarely at President Donald Trump’s feet.

During remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday, Biden says people should not call the hundreds of Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol protesters. Rather, he says, they are “a riotous mob — insurrectionists, domestic terrorists.” Biden said Trump is guilty of “trying to use a mob to silence the voices of nearly 160 million Americans” who voted in November.

Biden says the president has “made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution, the rule of law clear in everything he has done” and unleashed an “all-out attack” on the country’s democratic institutions that ultimately led to the violence Wednesday.

“What we saw yesterday in plain view was a violation of a fundamental tenant of this nation,” Biden said, adding not only was the situation a failure to protect one of the three branches of our government “we also saw a clear failure to carry out equal justice.”

Biden was to announced his nominee for U.S. attorney general, Merrick Garland.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

THE LATEST
 
Social media giants muzzle Trump amid Capitol violence
By Barbara Ortutay and David Klepper The Associated Press

Facebook will bar President Donald Trump from posting on its system at least until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

 
Heavy Capitol police presence day after chaos — PHOTOS
By Mary Clare Jalonick, Andrew Taylor, Lisa Mascaro and Calvin Woodward The Associated Press

There was a heavy police presence at the Capitol on Thursday morning. A large American flag flew from from the inaugural stand that a day earlier was damaged during the siege.

 
Trump acknowledges defeat, says transition will be orderly
By Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

President Donald Trump said there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count early Thursday certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory hours after he appeared to excuse the violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.