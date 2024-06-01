Biden details a 3-phase hostage deal aimed at winding down Israel-Hamas war

Biden added that Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel as he urged Israelis and Hamas to come to a deal to release the remaining hostages for an extended cease-fire.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the verdict in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial and on the Middle East, from the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday detailed a three-phase deal proposed by Israel to Hamas terrorists that he says would lead to the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza and could end the nearly 8-month-old Mideast war.

The Democratic president in remarks from the White House called the proposal “a road map to an enduring cease-fire and the release of all hostages.”

Biden said the first phase of the proposed deal would would last for six weeks and would include a “full and complete cease-fire,” a withdrawal of Israeli forces from all densely populated areas of Gaza and the release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

American hostages would be released at this stage, and remains of hostages who have been killed would be returned to their families. Humanitarian assistance would surge during the first phase, with 600 trucks being allowed into Gaza each day.

The second phase would include the release of all remaining living hostages, including male soldiers, and Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza.

“And as long as Hamas lives up to its commitments, the temporary cease-fire would become, in the words of the Israeli proposal, ‘the cessation of hostilities permanently,’” Biden said.

The third phase calls for the start of a major reconstruction of Gaza. The 4-1/2 page Israeli proposal was transmitted to Hamas on Thursday.

Meanwhile, congressional leaders on Friday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver an address at the U.S. Capitol. The invitation from House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, has been in the works for some time though there is great concern, especially among the Democrats, about Israel’s pursuit of the war.

No date for the speech was set.

Biden acknowledged that keeping the Israeli proposed on track would be difficult, saying there were a number of “details to negotiate” to move from the first phase to the second.

One roadblock to overcome during the first phase would involve the two sides agreeing on the ratio of hostages to prisoners to be released during the next phase, according to a senior Biden administration official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

Netanyahu’s office in a statement said that he authorized the Israel’s hostage negotiating team to find a way to release the remaining hostages. But the Israelis maintain “the war will not end until all of its goals are achieved, including the return of all our abductees and the elimination of Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities.”

Hamas said in a statement it viewed the proposal presented by Biden “positively” and called on the Israelis to declare explicit commitment to an agreement that includes a permanent cease-fire, a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, a prisoner exchange and other conditions.

Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, said earlier this week he was “expecting another seven months of fighting” to destroy the military and governing capabilities of Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

Biden also addressed those in Israel who resist ending the war. Some members of Netanyahu’s coalition have opposed any deal that falls short of eradicating Hamas and they have called for an enduring occupation of Gaza.

“They want to keep fighting for years, and the hostages are not a priority to them,” Biden said. “I’ve urged leadership of Israel to stand behind this deal.”

Israel launched its war in Gaza after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in which terrorists stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250. Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.

Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in the territory have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.