Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris

President Joe Biden finally exited the White House race amid Democrats’ deepening conviction that he could not win a second term.

Is this the next generation of leaders for the Republican Party?

What happens now: Joe Biden wants to pass the baton to Kamala Harris. Here’s how that might work

President Joe Biden walks up the steps of Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden speaks during the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

President Joe Biden will end his re-election campaign and back Vice President Kamala Harris, he announced Sunday, finally dropping out of the race amid Democrats’ deepening conviction that the 81-year-old could not win a second term and would sink the party’s fortunes in November.

Democrats have been calling for Biden to step aside since a politically disastrous debate performance against Republican Donald Trump on June 27 that raised immediate questions about the president’s cognitive ability and fitness to serve another four-year term.

The outlook for the Democratic ticket in November remains murky as the party prepares for its convention in Chicago, which will run from Aug. 19-Aug. 22, though Biden’s endorsement of Harris helps pave the way for the vice president as the Democratic nominee.

Biden’s exit from the presidential race is historic, marking the first time a sitting president eligible for re-election has left a race since Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson bowed out of the 1968 campaign due to the unpopularity of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden said in a statement posted to X on Sunday. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

In his statement, he said he will speak to the country later this week to provide more detail about his decision.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and thanked her for “being an extraordinary partner in all this work.”

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President,” he said on X. “And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Biden traveled to Las Vegas recently to reach out to Black and Latino constituencies, which traditionally have supported him. He spoke at the NAACP annual convention July 16 but canceled his scheduled July 17 speech at the UnidosUS convention after testing positive for COVID-19.

Nevada Democrats had backed the president amid calls for him to end his campaign and yield to another nominee, with congressional members who face tougher re-election bids distancing themselves.

The decision comes after the Republicans held an energetic convention in Milwaukee, where GOP leaders rallied behind Trump as their nominee.

Trump posted on his social media platform that Biden was not fit to run for president and is “certainly not fit to serve.” He alleged Biden, his doctor and the media colluded to keep Biden as president.

House Speaker Mike Johnson called on Biden to resign from office following his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President,” he said on X.

Reactions from Nevadans

Following the announcement, Biden’s supporters voiced support for the president.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said he was both “profoundly saddened and proud” of Biden, calling him a “patriot who puts country over self.”

“I’m so very grateful for his service,” Ford said on X. “May God bless him. And may God bless our country.”

Battle Born Progress, a Democratic nonprofit organization, thanked Biden for his service to the country and highlighted some accomplishments of the president, from addressing gun violence prevention to overseeing the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act.

“It is now time for the Democratic party to get behind a new candidate who can take on Donald Trump in the general election,” said Shelbie Swartz, the executive director of Battle Born Progress, in a statement.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald wished Biden well and hoped he gets better with his health issues. He said most people expected this but it was a matter of timing.

“Now I think the Democrats are in a quandary because they have to figure out who to take the reins on that end,” McDonald said.

Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo declined to comment.

Biden’s legacy

During his campaign for re-election, the president and his supporters touted his administration’s accomplishments, from pushing forward the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — which spends $550 billion over five years on roads, bridges, mass transit and water infrastructure — to the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice, to capping the cost of insulin to $35 for seniors.

But Biden faced many challenges in his presidency as well. He had low approval ratings, especially in the purple swing state of Nevada, where Trump leads in poll after poll. He received major criticism for his withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, which led to the deaths of 13 American servicemembers and 200 Afghans. He failed to complete a main campaign promise to cancel student loan debt. His critics have blamed him for high gasoline and grocery prices, and for the increase in migrants coming across the southern border.

“I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do — when we do it together,” Biden said in his statement. “We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow at @jess_hillyeah on X.

Staff writers Taylor R. Avery and Ricardo Torres-Cortez contributed to this report.