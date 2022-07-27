84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Politics and Government

Biden ends ‘strict isolation’ after testing negative for COVID

By Darlene Superville The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 - 8:08 am
 
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Moha ...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah Qasr Al Sharq hotel, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday, July 26, and again on Wednesday, July 27. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden looked forward to ending his COVID-19 isolation Wednesday after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday morning.

He quickly arranged to deliver remarks in the Rose Garden around midday.

“Back to the Oval,” Biden tweeted after the White House released the latest daily update from his doctor confirming that he was clear to end the isolation period that is required after someone tests positive for the coronavirus. Biden, 79, tested positive last week.

Biden’s tweet included a photo of a rapid COVID-19 test with the line showing a negative result.

“Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support,” the president’s tweet said.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, wrote in Wednesday’s update that the president had completed a five-day course of Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug used to treat COVID-19. Biden remains free of fever and had not used Tylenol in the past 36 hours.

Biden’s symptoms were almost “completely resolved,” O’Connor reported.

“Given these reassuring factors, the president will discontinue his strict isolation measures,” the doctor wrote.

Biden will wear a “well-fitting” face mask for 10 days anytime he is around others, O’Connor said.

Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21. He continued to work during isolation, holding meetings virtually and addressing groups through tape-recorded messages.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Republicans cross aisle to endorse Ford for AG
Republicans cross aisle to endorse Ford for AG
2
Here’s how to apply for police misconduct review panel
Here’s how to apply for police misconduct review panel
3
Nye County commissioner charged with domestic battery
Nye County commissioner charged with domestic battery
4
DA calls for state investigation of deputies who failed to stop DUI driver
DA calls for state investigation of deputies who failed to stop DUI driver
5
North Las Vegas clerk rejects petition to put rent control on ballot
North Las Vegas clerk rejects petition to put rent control on ballot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo, right, stands with his wife Melissa at a Pahrump press conf ...
Nye County commissioner charged with domestic battery
Pahrump Valley Times Staff

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo has been charged with felony domestic battery following allegations that he choked his wife at their Pahrump home in March..

Read More