Biden formally files to run in Nevada presidential primary

President Joe Biden formally filed Wednesday to run in Nevada’s presidential primary, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Biden joins five other Democrats who have filed to run in the state’s presidential primary, which will occur in February 2024. That list includes Marianne Williamson, an author who previously ran in the Democratic presidential primary in 2020.

The election will be held on Feb. 6. Early voting will begin Jan. 27 and run through Feb. 2.

Former President Donald Trump also formally filed to run in Nevada this week, but will participate in the state-run presidential caucus instead of the state-run primary.

The filing comes ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Las Vegas. Harris is set to speak at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus on Thursday as part of a nationwide tour of colleges.

