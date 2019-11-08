Biden has ‘no problems’ if Bloomberg enters presidential race

Speaking to reporters Friday after filing for the New Hampshire presidential primary, the former vice president said, “Michael’s a solid guy, and let’s see where it goes. I have no problem with him getting in the race.”

In a Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event in Las Vegas. Bloomberg has opened door to a potential presidential run, saying the Democratic field "not well positioned" to defeat Trump. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. and then on to Georgia to meet with supporters. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg answers a question during an interview with The Associated Press in Orlando, Fla. Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, is opening the door to a 2020 presidential campaign. Bloomberg announced earlier this year that he would not seek the Democratic nomination. But in a statement, his political adviser Howard Wolfson says Bloomberg is worried that the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates is “not well positioned” to defeat President Donald Trump.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, potential Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to workers during a tour of the WH Bagshaw Company, a pin and precision component manufacturer, in Nashua, N.H. Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, is opening the door to a 2020 presidential campaign. Bloomberg announced earlier this year that he would not seek the Democratic nomination. But in a statement, his political adviser Howard Wolfson says Bloomberg is worried that the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates is “not well positioned” to defeat President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden says he welcomes the possibility of a Democratic presidential campaign from billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

Speaking to reporters Friday after filing for the New Hampshire presidential primary, the former vice president said, “Michael’s a solid guy, and let’s see where it goes. I have no problem with him getting in the race.”

The former mayor of New York City is considering jumping into the race for the Democratic nomination after ruling out a run in March.

In a statement, a Bloomberg adviser said Thursday that the mayor is “increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned” to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Biden described Bloomberg as “an honorable guy” and added that Bloomberg has “put a lot of money behind causes I care a lot about.”

Iowa, N.H. reaction

Democratic Party leaders in Iowa and New Hampshire are welcoming Bloomberg to join the race.

In a joint statement Friday, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley and Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price praised the “many qualified candidates” already in the race. But the two party leaders added they “are certain” voters in their states and other early states “are eager to ask Michael Bloomberg about his plans to move our states and our country forward.”

Buckley and Price say they hope voters “will have that opportunity.”

Trump wants to face Bloomberg

President Donald Trump says there’s “nobody” he’d “rather run against” than Bloomberg.

Trump predicted Friday his fellow longtime New Yorker is “not going to do well” but suggested his candidacy would be most damaging to former Vice President Joe Biden, another moderate.

Trump says Bloomberg “doesn’t have the magic to do well” and predicts Bloomberg will fail after spending “a lot of money.”

A Bloomberg adviser says the former mayor has not made a final decision on whether to run. But he is expected to file to get on the ballot in Alabama’s presidential primary.