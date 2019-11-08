77°F
Politics and Government

Biden has ‘no problems’ if Bloomberg enters presidential race

The Associated Press
November 8, 2019 - 12:03 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden says he welcomes the possibility of a Democratic presidential campaign from billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

Speaking to reporters Friday after filing for the New Hampshire presidential primary, the former vice president said, “Michael’s a solid guy, and let’s see where it goes. I have no problem with him getting in the race.”

The former mayor of New York City is considering jumping into the race for the Democratic nomination after ruling out a run in March.

In a statement, a Bloomberg adviser said Thursday that the mayor is “increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned” to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Biden described Bloomberg as “an honorable guy” and added that Bloomberg has “put a lot of money behind causes I care a lot about.”

Iowa, N.H. reaction

Democratic Party leaders in Iowa and New Hampshire are welcoming Bloomberg to join the race.

In a joint statement Friday, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley and Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price praised the “many qualified candidates” already in the race. But the two party leaders added they “are certain” voters in their states and other early states “are eager to ask Michael Bloomberg about his plans to move our states and our country forward.”

Buckley and Price say they hope voters “will have that opportunity.”

Trump wants to face Bloomberg

President Donald Trump says there’s “nobody” he’d “rather run against” than Bloomberg.

Trump predicted Friday his fellow longtime New Yorker is “not going to do well” but suggested his candidacy would be most damaging to former Vice President Joe Biden, another moderate.

Trump says Bloomberg “doesn’t have the magic to do well” and predicts Bloomberg will fail after spending “a lot of money.”

A Bloomberg adviser says the former mayor has not made a final decision on whether to run. But he is expected to file to get on the ballot in Alabama’s presidential primary.

