Biden has tense exchange with voter over gun rights

Joe Biden has faced down a pro-gun worker in a testy exchange over his plan to reinstate the assault weapons ban.

Biden gets in tense exchange with worker over gun rights: "You're full of sh**" (CBS News/YouTube)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday told a Detroit construction worker he was “full of s—-,” a “horse’s ass” and “I’m going to go out and slap you in the face” in a testy exchange over the former vice president’s plan to reinstate an assault weapons ban.

Biden spoke in a campaign stop at an auto plant for Michigan’s Tuesday presidential primary and was engaged by a worker in a hard hat who said Biden was “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take our guns away.” Biden responded “You’re full of s—-“ and hushed an aide who tried to end the conversation.

Biden went on to say he supports the Second Amendment but added: “Do you need 100 rounds?”

The worker pointed to a “viral video” in which he alleged Biden said he would take away people’s guns. Biden replied that he “did not say that” and that the video was “lying.”

According to CBS News, a video taken from a livestream by former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke included a clip of Biden that has been misquoted by gun-rights groups on social media in the past week. The video shows Biden with O’Rourke and O’Rourke’s wife, Amy. Biden talks about wanting Beto O’Rourke in his administration if he’s elected president.

“And by the way, this guy can change the face of what we’re dealing with, with regard to guns, assault weapons, with regard to dealing with climate change, and I just want — I’m warning Amy, if I win, I’m coming for him,” Biden says. CBS News said the quote has been used to claim Biden said, “I’m coming for them” in reference to guns.

However, in an August interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Biden responded “Bingo” when Cooper asked whether a “Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns.” Additionally, Biden last week promised to make O’Rourke his point man on gun control if Biden wins election. O’Rourke has advocated gun confiscation, at one point saying, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15s.”

The conversation between Biden and the worker, indicative of the national heat surrounding the Second Amendment debate, included this exchange:

“I support the Second Amendment,” Biden said. “The Second Amendment — just like right now, if you yelled ‘fire,’ that’s not free speech,” Biden continued. “And from the very beginning — I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt. Guess what? You’re not allowed to own any weapon. I’m not taking your gun away at all.”

The man repeated his accusation that Biden was “trying to take our guns,” and Biden pushed back. “I did not say that. I did not say that.”

“This is not OK, alright?” the man said. Biden said, “Don’t tell me that, pal, or I’m going to go out and slap you in the face.”

“You’re working for me, man!” the worker said.

“I’m not working for you,” Biden said. “Give me a break, man. Don’t be such a horse’s ass.”

Biden otherwise received a positive response from workers while courting the union vote in a final push as Michigan, Idaho, Missouri, Washington and North Dakota vote Tuesday presidential primaries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.