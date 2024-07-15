Biden lands in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden will spend two days in campaigning in Las Vegas. Air and road traffic will be impacted, and police are planning extra security.

President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Biden was participating in campaign events in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden has landed at Harry Reid International Airport as part of his two-day visit to Las Vegas this week.

Air Force One’s arrival was expected to result in air traffic disruptions at all Las Vegas airports.

“There will be a ground stop in advance of Air Force One arrival and takeoff that will impact Harry Reid International Airport, Henderson Executive Airport and North Las Vegas Airport,” a Reid Airport spokesperson said in an email.

Monday afternoon officials took to the the airport’s X account to alert motorists about traffic delays around the facility’s vicinity.

“Expect delays between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. as Air Force One arrives at LAS,” the airport’s social media post read. “Drivers, be advised of temporary road closures including the airport connector tunnel.”

The post also suggested anyone heading to the airport around the cautioned time frame should allow for additional time or to find an alternate route.

It is unclear where Biden’s motorcade will travel to once he arrives in Las Vegas, but wherever his motorcade travels will affect evening traffic.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Monday they worked with federal partners to prepare for Biden’s visit and will add extra resources to security details for each of the locations the President will visit.

Metro also noted motorists should prepare for road closures over the next three days.

“Everyone will see an increased presence of LVMPD officers throughout the valley,” the department said in a statement.

Details to what highways and state roads that might be temporarily shut down as the motorcade makes its way through the valley weren’t available, according to Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland.

“NDOT is usually exempt from permitting requirements for road and ramp closures for the President and Vice President of the United States when they visit Nevada,” McFarland said in an email. “NDOT is notified by law enforcement just before ramps and state highways need to be closed to accommodate these high-profile visits.”

With specifics unknown, based on previous presidential visits the 215 Beltway, Interstate 15, U.S. Highway 95 and Las Vegas Boulevard have all been impacted by motorcade travel.

Tuesday Biden is scheduled to make two appearances in the Las Vegas Valley, the first is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., as the President takes part in a discussion at the 115th NAACP National Convention at Mandalay Bay. This stop could include traffic impacts on the Strip, I-15 and surrounding roads, such as Russell Road and Hacienda and Tropicana avenues.

The other event Biden will attend Tuesday is the Vote to Live Prosperity Summit with Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev. at an undisclosed location in North Las Vegas. The event is planned to take place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

On Wednesday afternoon Biden will deliver the keynote speech at the UnidosUS Annual Conference sometime between 12:30 p.m-2:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand Conference Center. Potential road impacts surrounding this event include Las Vegas Boulevard, Tropicana, Koval Lane, and depending on where the motorcade is traveling from, I-15 and the 215 could also be impacted.

Once Biden’s trip is over, he’ll head back to Reid Airport where he’ll depart, rolling road closures will also again occur as the Presidential motorcade makes its way to the airport. Roads which could be impacted are Tropicana, Paradise Road, I-15 and the 215 Beltway.

As Air Force One departs Las Vegas ground stops will again be in place at valley airports.

