74°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Biden leads candidates — including Trump — in Nevada itemized donations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2019 - 6:43 am
 

CARSON CITY — Joe Biden lagged three other Democratic presidential candidates in overall fundraising for the most recent quarter, but in Nevada, he again led all comers in contributions received from bigger donors during that period.

Counting itemized individual contributions — named donors with individual contributions of $200 or more — Biden led not only fellow Democrats but also President Donald Trump, who ran second in the state for itemized contributions. Biden took more than twice as much from named donors as Trump.

Here are more details on the Silver State’s contributions to presidential candidates and other takeaways from the third-quarter reports submitted Tuesday.

Biden agains leads Nevada

The former vice president raked in roughly $219,000 from named donors during the quarter, followed by Trump at just over $108,000. Rounding out Nevada’s top five were Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, with approximately $102,000; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at roughly $48,000; and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with about $35,500.

Those numbers contrast with the candidates’ national figures for the quarter. Sanders led with $25.2 million in contributions, followed by Warren at $24.6 million, Buttigieg at $19.1 million and Biden at $15.7 million. Trump amassed $14.2 million for the quarter.

The leaderboard for Nevada differs for the six months from April to October, though Biden still led with $629,000 from bigger donors. He was followed by Trump with $295,000, Sanders with $144,000, California Sen. Kamala Harris with $87,000 and Warren with $81,000.

What about small donors?

Nationwide during the third quarter, only 31 percent of Biden’s contributions came from small, unnamed donors — individual contributions of less than $200. In contrast, Sanders and Warren amassed 60 percent or more of their total from such donations. Candidates typically tout a higher ratio of small donors to big donors as a sign of grassroots appeal.

Campaign financials submitted to the Federal Election Commission don’t break out state-specific figures for unitemized individual donations, and candidate committees did not have those figures available Wednesday.

For a rough picture, however, taking the same ratio of big to small donors seen nationally and applying it to individual states, Biden’s advantage in the Silver State would decline somewhat, based on his lower rate of small donor contributions.

Nevada’s share nationally

About 2 percent of Biden’s $10.8 million in itemized contributions came from Nevada — small, to be sure, but the state’s biggest showing, in percentage terms, among the leading candidates. The same figure was 1.4 percent for Trump, 1 percent for Sanders and 0.5 percent or less for Warren and Buttigieg.

The bottom five

In Nevada, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker took in roughly $10,250 each from named donors. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke received $9,600, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard got $4,500, and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro took $3,100. They were also the bottom five recipients nationally for the quarter.

Nevada’s cities

As could be expected, the top Nevada cities by population typically gave the most. In dollar terms, most Silver State money that went to the top five candidates came from donors in Las Vegas. But the cities of Henderson and Reno, respectively Nos. 2 and 3 in population, often went in reverse order for contributions. North Las Vegas, No. 4 by population, was never in the top five for contributions to individual candidates.

The donation spread among Nevada cities and towns varied substantially among candidates. For example, nearly 86 percent of Biden’s large donor haul in Nevada came from Las Vegas, but only 38 percent of Warren’s did. Buttigieg listed donations from 14 Nevada localities; the Trump campaign listed donations from 36.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, arrives for a joint interview with the Hou ...
US envoy Sondland distances himself from Trump
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Gordon Sondland’s testimony to House impeachment investigators was aimed at distancing himself from President Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Ceylanpina ...
Kurdish commander says Trump OK’d deal with Moscow, Damascus
By Lefteris Pitarakis and Sarah El Deeb The Associated Press

The commander’s comments underscored President Trump’s willingness to see a crucial U.S. ally in the fight against the Islamic State switch allegiance to Moscow and Damascus.

Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leave the Ambassador&#x2019 ...
Pence meets with Erdogan in ‘uphill’ cease-fire mission
By Zeke Miller and Robert Burns The Associated Press

A senior U.S. delegation led by Vice President Mike Pence pursued an uphill mission Thursday to persuade Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to call for a cease-fire in his fight with Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

In an Aug. 7, 2019, photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the Nationa ...
Powerful US Rep. Elijah Cummings, who took on Trump, dies at 68
By Brian Witte The Associated Press

Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings died early Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications from longstanding health challenges, his congressional office said. He was 68.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a news conf ...
US airstrikes destroy ammunition left behind in Syria
The Associated Press

Most of the 1,000 U.S. forces in Syria are being withdrawn over the coming days and weeks because of the Turkish invasion into northern Syria and the attack on Kurdish forces.

Charlotte Charles, left, mother of British teenager Harry Dunn, and her husband Bruce Charles, ...
Parents of slain teen stunned by Trump’s attempted actions
By Matthew Lee, Jill Colvin and Gregory Katz The Associated Press

Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Anne Sacoolas outside a British air force base.