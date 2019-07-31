93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Biden likely focus of attacks in debate round 2 for Dems tonight

By Brian Slodysko The Associated Press
July 31, 2019 - 10:42 am
 

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden has read all the modifiers in front of his front-runner status: shaky, fragile, vulnerable.

He’ll try to leave the debate stage Wednesday night with a more positive adjective attached to his name.

The former vice president will likely be the center of attacks over his views on race and the future of the Democratic Party. And for many of the other candidates, it’s do or die time before tougher rules kick in that could cull the historically large field of White House hopefuls.

What to watch at 5 p.m. PDT on CNN:

Target on Biden

California Sen. Kamala Harris shot up in the polls and raked in money after her impassioned takedown of Biden during the last debate.

Now others are looking to do the same.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has already taken aim at Biden, calling him “an architect of mass incarceration” due to his role in passing a 1994 crime bill that disproportionately impacted African Americans. Kirsten Gillibrand has cryptically hinted she may go after Biden, too. “Stay tuned” was all her spokeswoman would say.

But there’s some risk in attacking the early-front runner. Biden and his aides have said he’s more prepared for the hits. His campaign has already highlighted Booker’s vulnerability on criminal justice, noting that when he was mayor of Newark, the city’s police department was hit with repeated allegations of police misconduct.

“If they want to argue about the past, I can do that,” Biden said at a recent fundraiser in Detroit. “I got a past I’m proud of. They got a past that’s not quite so good.”

What would Harris do?

Harris, a former district attorney and state attorney general, has shown her deft ability to prosecute a case. Just ask Biden.

But Harris has struggled with questions about what she would do as president. After her star turn in the last debate, it’s a weakness her rivals are likely to exploit.

Case in point: her stance on Bernie Sanders’ signature “Medicare for All” bill.

First she said she supported the measure, which would lead to the elimination of private insurance. Then she issued a tortured clarification.

On Monday she released her own take on it and was deluged with criticism from rivals across the political spectrum.

Progressives blasted Harris for stopping short of the full-scale health care overhaul embodied by Sanders’ bill. Moderates said she was trying to have it all without taking a firm position.

Act now on climate

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee frequently laments that Democrats aren’t doing enough to address climate change, an issue that happens to be the sole focus of his struggling campaign.

He’s called for a climate-themed debate to no avail, written opinion articles about it and sent out a nonstop stream of fundraising emails asking donors to keep climate change (and his campaign) front and center.

Even if the topic doesn’t come up during the debate, Inslee will get his way on Wednesday — at least briefly.

A super PAC supporting him, called Act Now on Climate, will run an ad during the debate attacking many of his better-known rivals for not making climate change the “No. 1 issue.”

Unless Inslee has a breakout night, however, finding a way to salvage his campaign may need to be his new top issue.

Yang gang

Andrew Yang complained that he was given less than three minutes of air time during the last debate and that his microphone was cut off much of the time — unlike, say, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, who frequently interrupted.

But CNN is keeping tighter control over interjections, which could give Yang an opening. The rules allowed Marianne Williamson , another bottom tier candidate at the edge of the stage, to seize the spotlight during Tuesday’s debate.

Yang’s signature issue is establishing a $1,000 a month “Freedom Dividend” for all Americans. But during last month’s debate, he gave a rambling explanation of the idea. After Wednesday, he may not have much time left to make his case.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
US to set up plan allowing prescription meds from Canada
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

The Trump administration is working on a plan that would allow Americans to import lower-priced prescription drugs from Canada, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says.