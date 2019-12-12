52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Biden: No one-term promise from me

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2019 - 4:41 pm
 
Updated December 11, 2019 - 5:24 pm

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday flatly denied a report that he’d told aides he was considering pledging to serve only one term if he’s elected president in 2020, saying he’d leave that decision up to fate.

Politico reporter Ryan Lizza wrote Wednesday that four associates of the 77-year-old Biden said it was “virtually inconceivable” that he would run for a second term in 2024, assuming he wins the Democratic nomination and defeats President Trump in November.

“Not true, not true,” Biden said during an interview at the Culinary Union Local 226 hall in Las Vegas, following a town hall meeting with UNITE HERE members from across the country. “Never spoke to any aides or anybody for that matter about serving one term.”

“I’m not even elected yet,” Biden added. “Look, what I do, I’m a great respecter of fate. Let’s see if I get elected first and see how I feel, three years into it.”

Biden also addressed a series in the Washington Post that began running this week, which used documents and interviews to suggest the American people had been misled about the conduct of the war in Afghanistan and its chances of success during the presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Biden defended Obama’s handling of the war.

“I think the president pushed as hard as he could. He wanted facts,” Biden said. “I was very skeptical but there was no hard data. There was always competing ideas and I think, I know, the president tried to be as straightforward as he could based on what we knew.”

Biden said he believes it’s time to negotiate an end to the Afghanistan war “entirely,” and said that future military conflicts should have “a consensus of the American people,” meaning a congressional authorization for the use of military force.

The former vice president has also found himself answering questions about his son’s service on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma during Biden’s term. The House is currently considering articles of impeachment against Trump because the president asked his counterpart in Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden, a move that could have had implications for the 2020 race.

But Biden sidestepped a question about whether it was appropriate for Hunter Biden to serve on the board in the first place.

“Look, I’m not going to let Donald Trump take our eye off the ball,” Biden said. “The question is, what did Donald Trump do? Was it an impeachable offense? It appears as though it was.”

Pressed, Biden referred to comments from Hunter Biden, who said in retrospect he would not have taken the Burisma position.

“His comments speak for themselves. He’s spoken to that, and let him speak to that,” Biden said. “There’s no allegation that there was anything that was done that was wrong. And Hunter has said himself that if he had to do it over again he probably (would) not.”

Biden also said he supports the Culinary Union’s efforts to organize Station Casino properties. Unions have succeeded in winning recognition at seven Station properties. Biden said he supports mandatory arbitration to ensure workers at those hotels get a signed contract.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 12, 2016, file photo, Judith Giuliani, left, and former New York ...
Report: Rudy Giuliani settles long divorce from 3rd wife
The Associated Press

The settlement comes more than year after Judith Giuliani filed divorce papers against her now former husband, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump.

Dennis Shea, US Ambassador to the WTO, arrives for the opening of the General Council, at the h ...
US shuts down World Trade Organization appeals court
By Jamey Keaten and Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

Without having to worry about rebukes from the WTO, countries could use tariffs and other sanctions to limit imports.