Biden pledges to check Russian aggression, battle inflation

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Saul Loeb, Pool via AP)

The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, where President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union speech Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress and the nation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Win McNamee, Pool via AP)

Ukraine Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, acknowledges President Joe Biden as first lady Jill Biden applauds during his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden addressed the crisis facing the West with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and speak to the domestic challenges with inflation and rising costs when he delivers his first State of the Union speech Tuesday.

In addition to recounting U.S. and allied economic sanctions against Russia, Biden announced that the U.S. is following Canada and the European Union in banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

Biden touted successes of his administration over the past year and included his economic plans to move forward when he speaks before a joint session of Congress.

“Just look at how far we’ve come,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday in anticipation of the speech. “The economy has grown at the fastest rate in a single year since the 1980s.”

But the American people have a lot of questions they want answered, said Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate minority leader.

McConnell said Democrats have plunged ahead with reckless spending that has caused “the worst inflation in 40 years.”

Despite the partisan differences on domestic spending and programs, leaders in both major political parties have denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Schumer, McConnell and House leaders have pledged to craft a Ukrainian aid bill with humanitarian and military items sought by the president.

Biden devoted a good portion of his speech on the crisis that continues to unfold as Russian troops advance toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and precision missiles have struck targets in other cities.

On the domestic front, the president highlighted proposals to extend child tax credits, raise the minimum wage and provide education programs that would be paid for with a tax hike on corporations and the wealthiest income earners.

The president also touted his signing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, passed with bipartisan support, that has injected millions into projects in every state to build, repair or expand highways, rail lines, water systems, broadband internet services and clean energy initiatives, White House aides said.

Biden delivered the address under heightened security at the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police erected fences around the complex as protests over Ukraine and domestic issues erupt across the nation and in cities abroad.

Several truck convoys to protest mask and vaccine mandates are expected in the District of Columbia this week, where National Guard units have been activated to deter traffic disruption that resulted from a similar protest in Ottawa, Canada.

