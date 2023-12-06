63°F
Politics and Government

Biden prays for UNLV, Texas shooting victims

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2023 - 3:44 pm
 
SWAT is seen at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las V ...
SWAT is seen at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Joe Biden expressed his condolences Wednesday afternoon following the shooting at UNLV, as well as shootings in Austin and San Antonio, Texas.

“Jill and I join citizens across our nation in praying for the families of our fallen, and for those who were injured during these latest acts of senseless violence,” the president said in a statement. “We are also grateful for the courageous work of law enforcement — who risked their own safety to bring an end to these deadly shooting sprees.”

Biden said federal law enforcement officials are on the ground working with state and local law enforcement, and he has directed them to provide all support necessary to assist in the investigations.

The 46th president also condemned gun violence and said action needs to be taken in Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, as well as to pass a national red flag law, enact universal background checks and require the safe storage of guns.

“And together, we must do more to prevent more families, and more communities like Austin, San Antonio, and Las Vegas, from being ripped apart by gun violence,” said Biden, who is scheduled to visit Las Vegas on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

