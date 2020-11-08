Biden supporters hold car parade celebration in central Las Vegas

A few dozen Latinos gathered in the Historic Commercial Center District on East Sahara Avenue Saturday afternoon to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

People celebrate President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election during a car parade down the Strip on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A few dozen Latinos gathered in the Historic Commercial Center District on East Sahara Avenue Saturday afternoon to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s victory.

The parking lot celebration and drive-by car parade was organized by Mi Familia Vote and featured members of the local Biden-Harris campaign and La Pulga de Las Vegas, a Latino advertising company.

Muro Ramirez, 44, of northeast Las Vegas, said he voted for Biden because he wants a better life for his children, ages 10, 13 and 21.

“I’m looking for the best future for my kids,” he said, standing next to his 10-year-old son. “I want my kids to be able to go to college and I want better jobs available.”

Ramirez owns a taco shop on Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue, but said the pandemic hurt many local businesses and his usual customers couldn’t afford to come as frequently.

“Some of the Latino community didn’t get the stimulus check,” he said.

Ricardo Mora, 15, took part in the event although he isn’t old enough to vote.

“I want to support my family and see what I can expect from the voting process,” said future voter

Maria Nieto Orta, 21, the state coordinator for Mi Familia Vota, said the event was held to celebrate more than the Biden-Harris victory.

Getting Latinos out to vote played a role, she said

“Yes ,we’re celebrating Biden getting the (election), but we’re also celebrating the Latinx vote,” she said.“Whoever was going to win in this election was going to be thanks to the Latinx vote.”

Mi Familia Vote works with the community for voter education, mobilization and empowerment, and Orta noted that the group held a recent rally to speak to Latinas about voting and 80 women showed up.

“I know the work continues and that we’re going to continue to hold anybody accountable regardless of political party,” she said. “We got this really big win but how are we going to get our next win.”

Flor Perec, 27, stood with about 10 relatives, including her grandmother, parents and siblings. She said her family came from Mexico about 15 years ago.

“This country is so divided right now,” Perec said. “If I express my opinion I’m afraid of other people’s response.”

Wind and sub-50 temperatures didn’t keep families from singing and dancing.

Perec’s family broke into song amid other Latinos, singing, “Yo voy a votar,” and later, dozens of Latinos chanted together “Latinos estan aquí, sí se puede” before taking part in a 10-minute dance party.

Orta said that as a DACA recipient, she wants to see better immigration reform from the incoming administration.

“DACA is good and I don’t take it for granted but I think that all 11 million undocumented folks deserve protection and they deserve to be here,” she said.

The group of supporters gathered for just over an hour in the parking lot before taking off down Las Vegas Boulevard and around the Welcome to Las Vegas Sign.

