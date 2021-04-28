Biden to address Congress on eve of his 100th day

President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress Wednesday to tout legislative victories, the vaccination of Americans and unveil a hefty spending plan for families paid for by tax hikes on the wealthy.

President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress on the eve of his 100th day in office to tout legislative victories, the vaccination of more than 200 million Americans and unveil a hefty spending plan for families paid for by tax hikes on the wealthy.

Biden’s speech is expected to begin around 6:00 p.m. PT and will be livestreamed here.

Security has been tightened for the president’s speech at the Capitol, where fencing and National Guardsmen remain following the Jan. 6 insurrection that left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

And COVID-19 precautions have been implemented, allowing only 200 people in the House chamber, far fewer than the 1,600 viewers who have attended past addresses by previous presidents.

Biden successfully pushed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package through the Democrat-controlled House and Senate on party line votes. He also has laid out a $2 trillion infrastructure plan to rebuild roads and bridges.

And Biden will use his speech to unveil his American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion initiative consisting of child tax credits, expanded family leave and other initiatives to help those who have been economically hurt by the pandemic.

The president will propose tax increases on those making more than $400,000 a year and a hike in the capital gains tax on investors to pay for the increased spending, a White House official said.

Republicans oppose the tax hikes in the proposal, which would roll back those passed by the GOP-led House and Senate during the Trump era.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will deliver the Republican response to the president’s speech. Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats, will attend in the chamber.

House Democratic lawmakers from Nevada have invited virtual guests to attend the speech from their homes in the state, but will not be there themselves. Tickets were distributed based on seniority.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.