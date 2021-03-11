51°F
Politics and Government

Biden to sign $1.9T relief package into law

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 - 4:51 am
 
Updated March 11, 2021 - 10:25 am
In the March 10, 202, photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to sign into law Thursday the $1.9 trillion relief package that he says will help the U.S. defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health.

He originally planned to sign the bill on Friday. But the White House moved that up to Thursday afternoon, hours before the president plans to give his first prime-time address to the American public on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.

Chief of staff Ron Klain tweeted that the bill actually arrived at the White House late Wednesday, more quickly than than anticipated. “We want to move as fast as possible,” he said.

He added, “We will hold our celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with congressional leaders!”

