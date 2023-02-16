44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

Biden to speak on unknown aerial objects amid review

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
February 16, 2023 - 10:23 am
 
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Wedne ...
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to deliver his most substantial account Thursday of U.S. efforts to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects, following three weeks of high-stakes aerial drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country.

The president’s 2 p.m. White House remarks come after he directed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to lead an “interagency team” to review U.S. procedures after the downing of the China balloon, as well as three other objects that the U.S. now believes are most likely “benign” objects. The downing of the Chinese surveillance craft was the first known peacetime shootdown of an unauthorized object in U.S. airspace — a feat repeated three times a week later.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the team would “look how we track, look how we decide to take action, and see if there’s anything else that needs to be done.” She said there would be “updated protocols” announced this week.

Biden has remained largely silent on the issue of the three objects downed Friday off the coast of Alaska, Saturday over Canada and Sunday over Lake Huron. On Monday, the White House announced earnestly there was no indication of “aliens or extraterrestrial activity.” By Wednesday, U.S. officials said they were still working to locate the wreckage from the objects, but that they expected all three to be unrelated to surveillance efforts.

“The intelligence community is considering as a leading explanation that these could just be balloons tied to some commercial or benign purpose,” said White House national security spokesman John Kirby. No country or private company has come forward to claim any of the objects, Kirby said. They do not appear to have been operated by the U.S. government.

Still unaddressed are questions about the original balloon, including what spying capabilities it had and whether it was transmitting signals as it flew over sensitive military sites in the United States. It was believed by American intelligence to have initially been on a track toward the U.S. territory of Guam, according to a U.S. official.

The U.S. tracked it for several days after it left China, said the official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. It appears to have been blown off its initial trajectory and ultimately flew over the continental U.S., the official said.

Balloons and other unidentified objects have been previously spotted over Guam, a strategic hub for the U.S. Navy and Air Force in the western Pacific.

It’s unclear how much control China retained over the balloon once it veered from its original trajectory. A second U.S. official said the balloon could have been externally maneuvered or directed to loiter over a specific target, but it’s unclear whether Chinese forces did so.

After the balloon was shot down, the White House revealed that such balloons had traversed U.S. territory at least three times during President Donald Trump’s administration unknown to Trump or his aides — and that others have flown over dozens of nations across five continents. Kirby emphasized Monday that they were only detected by the Biden administration.

AP writer Nomaan Merchant contributed.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Poll: What concerns Nevadans more than gas prices and inflation? Water.
Poll: What concerns Nevadans more than gas prices and inflation? Water.
2
Nevada Republican announces challenge to Horsford
Nevada Republican announces challenge to Horsford
3
Lombardo doesn’t rule out public funding for A’s
Lombardo doesn’t rule out public funding for A’s
4
Bill outlawing slavery in Nevada constitution sent to Assembly vote
Bill outlawing slavery in Nevada constitution sent to Assembly vote
5
Democrats call on Whitmer to resign after party purge
Democrats call on Whitmer to resign after party purge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehous ...
Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
By Kate Brumback The Associated Press

The grand jurors found “by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning the election.”

More stories for you
Can an annual blood test find cancer while it’s curable?
Can an annual blood test find cancer while it’s curable?
Tesla recalls 363K vehicles to fix ‘Full Self-Driving’ behavior flaw
Tesla recalls 363K vehicles to fix ‘Full Self-Driving’ behavior flaw
Bicyclist dies 5 months after crash in downtown Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies 5 months after crash in downtown Las Vegas
Suspect in police officer’s killing pleads not guilty
Suspect in police officer’s killing pleads not guilty
Performing keeps Donny Osmond feeling youthful
Performing keeps Donny Osmond feeling youthful
TwitchCon is heading to Las Vegas
TwitchCon is heading to Las Vegas