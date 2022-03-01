Biden to talk Ukraine, economy in State of the Union

President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress amid a Russian invasion of Ukraine and economic problems at home.

The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, where President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union speech Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress and the nation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will address the crisis facing the West with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and speak to the domestic challenges with inflation and rising costs when he delivers his first State of the Union speech Tuesday.

Biden will tout successes of his administration over the past year and include his economic plans to move forward when he speaks before a joint session of Congress, White House aides said. The Review-Journal will stream the speech on its website.

“Just look at how far we’ve come,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday in anticipation of the speech. “The economy has grown at the fastest rate in a single year since the 1980s.”

But the American people have a lot of questions they want answered, said Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate minority leader.

McConnell said Democrats have plunged ahead with reckless spending that has caused “the worst inflation in 40 years.”

Despite the partisan differences on domestic spending and programs, leaders in both major political parties have denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Schumer, McConnell and House leaders have pledged to craft a Ukrainian aid bill with humanitarian and military items sought by the president.

Biden plans to devote a good portion of his speech on the crisis that continues to unfold as Russian troops advance toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and precision missiles have struck targets in other cities.

On the domestic front, the president will highlight proposals to extend child tax credits, raise the minimum wage and provide education programs that would be paid for with a tax hike on corporations and the wealthiest income earners.

The president also will tout his signing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, passed with bipartisan support, that has injected millions into projects in every state to build, repair or expand highways, rail lines, water systems, broadband internet services and clean energy initiatives, White House aides said.

Biden will deliver the address under heightened security at the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police have erected fences around the complex as protests over Ukraine and domestic issues erupt across the nation and in cities abroad.

Several truck convoys to protest mask and vaccine mandates are expected in the District of Columbia this week, where National Guard units have been activated to deter traffic disruption that resulted from a similar protest in Ottawa, Canada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

