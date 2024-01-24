Biden to visit Las Vegas ahead of Feb. 6 Nevada presidential primary

President Joe Biden will visit Las Vegas on weekend before the Feb. 6 Nevada presidential primary.

President Joe Biden speaks in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

President Joe Biden will visit Las Vegas next weekend ahead of the Nevada presidential primary.

The 46th president will travel to Nevada Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 to gear up for the presidential primary scheduled Feb. 6, according to his campaign.

Details on the president’s visit have not been confirmed.

Biden is vying for the Democratic nomination in Nevada with other candidates, including self-help author Marianne Williamson.

