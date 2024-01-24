59°F
Politics and Government

Biden to visit Las Vegas ahead of Feb. 6 Nevada presidential primary

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2024 - 1:51 pm
 
Updated January 24, 2024 - 2:08 pm
President Joe Biden speaks in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
President Joe Biden will visit Las Vegas next weekend ahead of the Nevada presidential primary.

The 46th president will travel to Nevada Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 to gear up for the presidential primary scheduled Feb. 6, according to his campaign.

Details on the president’s visit have not been confirmed.

Biden is vying for the Democratic nomination in Nevada with other candidates, including self-help author Marianne Williamson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

