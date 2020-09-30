Biden touts resiliency of Nevadans on eve of mass shooting anniversary

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden praised Nevadans for their resiliency in the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released a statement ahead of the third anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, praising Nevadans for their resiliency in the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history.

“Rather than let tragedy define the city, Nevadans did what you always do in hard times — you were resilient,” Biden said.

Biden called the shooting, which killed 60 and wounded hundreds on Oct. 1, 2017, “an act of pure malice, and yet another appalling act of gun violence — the kind that takes the lives of 100 Americans every day.”

He praised first responders and everyday Nevadans for donating blood, raising money and building a memorial for victims.

“The story of Nevada’s resilience reflects the spirit of America that I know,” Biden said. “On this solemn day, Jill, Kamala, Doug and I pray for the victims of the Route 91 shooting and their families, as well as the survivors and first responders carrying this experience with them today.”

