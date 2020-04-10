64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Biden’s job: Court Sanders voters to unify Democrats

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2020 - 3:49 pm
 
Updated April 10, 2020 - 4:09 pm

On Wednesday morning, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders left the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

On Wednesday afternoon, Avory Wyatt left the Democratic Party.

The two events could not have been more related.

“I felt that the party no longer represented what I stood for,” said Wyatt, a student at the University of Nevada, Reno, and president of its Indigenous Student Organization.

The 23-year-old indigenous activist and early endorser of Sanders said he will vote Democrat in local races, but he refused to vote for former vice president and presumptive 2020 nominee Joe Biden, whom he said has not done enough for black and brown communities.

“I’m just so frustrated that the Democratic nominee is Joe Biden,” he said.

Emotions may be raw this week, and the general election is still seven months away. But Wyatt and those Sanders supporters of a similar mindset represent the nightmare scenario for Democrats in Nevada and beyond: Voters who will sit out rather than get behind Biden.

The Nevada State Democratic Party issued an immediate unity statement upon Sanders’ departure from the race.

“Joe Biden is the candidate who will best represent Nevada’s hardworking families and provide a stark contrast to the broken promises of the Trump administration,” party Chairman William McCurdy II said in the statement.

State Republicans and the Trump campaign were just as quick to put out statements, tweets and videos claiming Sanders had been robbed, in an attempt to widen any possible fissures.

Nevada Democrats and Biden’s campaign must now attempt to rally a state electorate behind a candidate who, just seven weeks ago, captured less than 20 percent of raw votes in its caucuses.

Unlike the 2016 caucuses, Sanders won Nevada by a wide margin in February. Bringing his supporters into the fold will be crucial for Democrats’ hopes of keeping the battleground state out of Trump’s hands.

Working for unity

Biden’s campaign moved quickly this week to roll out two new policies many believe were aimed directly at Sanders supporters: Lowering the Medicare qualification age to 60, and forgiving federal undergraduate student debt for low- and middle-income students at public universities and colleges serving minority populations.

“It’s a good start,” said Coby Carner, an 18-year-old UNLV student and former campus intern for Sanders’ campaign. “I can’t criticize him there. But Medicare for 60-year-olds is not Medicare for All.”

Carner didn’t rule out voting for Biden in November but said if the election were held today, he would not vote for the former vice president.

“I don’t think Bernie people should be expected to or shamed into voting for Joe Biden,” he said. “He has to earn that vote. I know if Biden loses and Bernie people drop out of the election, we will be blamed. But blame the centrist Democratic candidate for not appealing to our ideals.”

Former Nevada governor and senator Richard Bryan, a Biden endorser, agreed that the presumptive nominee now must engage in a “very delicate dance” to bring Sanders supporters along.

“He must make the necessary overture to Sanders supporters without losing the moderate Democrats, which is how he won the nomination, as well as the independents and even some Republicans who are persuadable because they are so disgusted by Trump,” Bryan said.

Bryan said Biden is a less polarizing figure for Democrats, independents and Republicans than 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton, so there’s more hope for unity. He also noted that Biden won the nomination in convincing fashion with the rules Sanders had pushed for after his 2016 defeat, meaning there’s far less of a case for Sanders being somehow cheated out of the nomination in 2020.

While the longtime state leader said he understands the frustrations of Sanders supporters, the idea that they would sit out of the general election “defies my understanding.”

“Clearly the goal of all of these candidates was to unify this party and work together,” Bryan said. “We can all agree that Joe Biden is a better choice for America than Donald Trump. Another four years of Donald Trump would be disastrous for this party.”

Pragmatism over party

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a longtime party leader and friend to both Sanders and Biden, put it more bluntly.

“I would tell those students to get real,” Reid said. “The real world is we don’t want Trump again. He’s the worst president in history. We don’t live in a perfect world. You want Trump to win? Stay home. You want Biden to win? Then get involved heavily.”

Reid conceded that bringing Sanders’ supporters over to Biden was “mandatory” for Democrats in Nevada and beyond.

“It is my No. 1 concern,” he added.

But he also noted that Biden has already showed a willingness to bring other candidates’ ideas into the fold, having adopted Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s bankruptcy plan shortly after her exit from the race. Reid added that Biden was known for making deals in the Senate and is a man of tremendous personal character and resolve.

Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, an early Biden supporter, agreed with both Reid and Bryan’s assessments.

“Candidly, sitting out this election is functionally a vote for Donald Trump,” she said. “The message has been incredibly clear from the vice president from the beginning: He is building a diverse coalition of all voices. He does not just want to welcome (Sanders supporters), he needs them to lend their grassroots organizing power and their voice as part of this campaign.”

Cancela said she was hopeful that conversations on policy differences will happen in a meaningful way to build the Democratic Party. While she is currently focused on ensuring Nevadans stay home and remain safe, Cancela said Nevada Democrats will continue to register new voters and turn out existing ones in the June vote-by-mail primary and November general elections in an effort to keep the state blue.

A diverse coalition

But it is not just the younger Sanders supporters that Biden will have to court.

Yvette Williams, chair of the Clark County Black Caucus, said she’d like to see wealth inequality tackled in addition to student debt. Both Williams and the caucus endorsed Sanders because, she said, he gave them a seat at the policy table. Williams is supportive of Sanders’ pledge to continue to acquire delegates in hopes of influencing the party’s platform at the August national convention, and she hopes it will give organizations like hers a similar seat at Biden’s table.

She hopes Biden will show more willingness to accept a Medicare for All plan, but she’s holding out too much hope. She believes Biden is beholden to a Democratic establishment that clearly wanted him as the nominee.

“He’s going to give us crumbs, and that’s what we’ve been settling for all along,” Williams said. “I’m so tired of settling that I just don’t know what to do.”

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
4 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state toll inches up to 86
4 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state toll inches up to 86
2
Nevada’s COVID-19 death toll hits 85 as state caseload climbs to 2,456
Nevada’s COVID-19 death toll hits 85 as state caseload climbs to 2,456
3
Seaman, Las Vegas faith leaders criticize limit on church gatherings
Seaman, Las Vegas faith leaders criticize limit on church gatherings
4
Grocery workers sought protection from COVID-19. New guidelines will help.
Grocery workers sought protection from COVID-19. New guidelines will help.
5
Sisolak closes sports facilities, worship services to fight coronavirus
Sisolak closes sports facilities, worship services to fight coronavirus
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doors open for Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Caucusgoers are lining up Saturday morning to take part in the Nevada Democratic caucuses across the state (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day at East Last Vegas Community Center - VIDEO
Registration begins at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It’s caucus day in Nevada - VIDEO
Democrats will gather at over 250 locations across the state to declare their presidential preferences in the Nevada caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High - VIDEO
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Trump caps western swing with campaign rally in Las Vegas
President Trump speaks to an enthusiastic crowd of thousands gathered at the Las Vegas Convention Center during a tour across the western United States.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will held a rally on Friday in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
THE LATEST
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said rural hospitals treat a higher percentage of patients with Medic ...
Nevada lawmakers advocate for rural coronavirus funds
By / RJ

Frustrated with the uneven federal response to the coronavirus outbreak, Nevada lawmakers stepped up their complaints Friday for relief funds and medical supplies to rural hospitals battling the disease.