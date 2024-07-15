Biden’s Vegas visit means extra security, traffic disruptions this week

President Joe Biden will spend two days in campaigning in Las Vegas. Air and road traffic will be affected, and police are planning extra security.

Air Force One drives on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Joe Biden talks to, from left, former Governor Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy, and Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., after exiting Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Joe Biden talks to a group of people after exiting Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Air Force One prepares to land at Harry Reid International Airport, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A U.S. Marine waits for the arrival of Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Joe Biden takes a group photograph after exiting Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Joe Biden landed safely at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday evening, marking the start of his two-day visit to Las Vegas.

After Air Force One landed, a group of local officials and dignitaries, including U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, , D-Nev., and former Gov. Steve Sisolak, greeted the president after he stepped off the plane’s stairs.

Air Force One’s arrival was expected to result in air traffic disruptions at all Las Vegas Valley airports.

Earlier Monday afternoon officials took to the the airport’s X account to alert motorists about traffic delays around the facility’s vicinity.

“Expect delays between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. as Air Force One arrives at LAS,” the airport’s social media post read. “Drivers, be advised of temporary road closures including the airport connector tunnel.”

The post also suggested anyone heading to the airport around the cautioned time frame should allow for additional time or to find an alternate route.

It was unclear where Biden’s motorcade will travel to once he arrives in Las Vegas, but wherever his motorcade travels will affect evening traffic.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Monday they worked with federal partners to prepare for Biden’s visit and will add extra resources to security details for each of the locations the President will visit.

Metro also noted motorists should prepare for road closures over the next three days.

“Everyone will see an increased presence of LVMPD officers throughout the valley,” the department said in a statement.

Details of what highways and state roads that might be temporarily shut down as the motorcade makes its way through the valley weren’t available, according to Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland.

“NDOT is usually exempt from permitting requirements for road and ramp closures for the President and Vice President of the United States when they visit Nevada,” McFarland said in an email. “NDOT is notified by law enforcement just before ramps and state highways need to be closed to accommodate these high-profile visits.”

With specifics unknown, based on previous presidential visits the 215 Beltway, Interstate 15, U.S. Highway 95 and Las Vegas Boulevard have all been affected by motorcade travel.

On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to make two appearances in the Las Vegas Valley. The first is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., as the president takes part in a discussion at the 115th NAACP National Convention at Mandalay Bay. This stop could include traffic impacts on the Strip, I-15 and surrounding roads, such as Russell Road and Hacienda and Tropicana avenues.

The other event Biden will attend Tuesday is the Vote to Live Prosperity Summit with Horsford at an undisclosed location in North Las Vegas. The summit is planned to take place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

On Wednesday afternoon, Biden will deliver the keynote speech at the UnidosUS Annual Conference sometime between 12:30 p.m-2:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand Conference Center.

Potential road impacts surrounding this event include Las Vegas Boulevard, Tropicana, Koval Lane, and depending on where the motorcade is traveling from, I-15 and the 215 could also be impacted.

Once Biden’s trip is over, he’ll head back to Reid Airport where he’ll depart, rolling road closures will also again occur as the presidential motorcade makes its way to the airport. Roads that could be affected are Tropicana, Paradise Road, I-15 and the 215 Beltway.

As Air Force One departs Las Vegas, ground stops will again be in place at valley airports.

